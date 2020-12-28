Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Education and Learning Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global education and learning analytics market grew at a CAGR of around 18% during 2014-2019.



Education and learning analytics refers to the measurement, collection, analysis and reporting of data about learners for optimizing their education experience. It is a combination of educational research, assessment sciences, statistics, visualization, data sciences, artificial intelligence (AI) and socio-technical system thinking for human-centered design.



These tools are used for designing curriculum for the students and are also utilized by corporate organizations for developing strategies for personnel acquisition, retention, training, intervention and the management of performance and operations.



Significant growth in the education industry and the increasing adoption of machine learning (ML) systems are among the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, the widespread utilization of various software-based systems, such as virtual learning environment (VLE), learning management system (LMS), student information system and library management systems, are also driving the market growth.



The proliferation of e-learning technologies, such as mobile learning devices, student information systems, lecture capturing and learning management tools, have enabled the learners to obtain more valuable insights from the conventional education systems and enhance their productivity. Various technological advancements, such as the development of digital platforms for schools and university campuses to consolidate student data and analyze their performance, are also contributing to the market growth.



Other factors, including the increasing awareness regarding the utilization of education and learning analytics for developing efficient learning and training programs for school/college students and working professionals, are expected to drive the market further.



Looking forward, the global education and learning analytics market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



