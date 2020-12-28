Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global NVH Testing Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global NVH Testing market is expected to reach $3.33 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019 to 2026.



Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) is the study of an object or component by understanding it under varied modifications of voice and vibrations. After a certain period of operation, products undergo wear and tear due to product properties and external stimulations, causing noise and/or vibrations. NVH solutions are usually implemented to reduce or eliminate such noises or vibrations in any object.



The application of NVH solutions are seen in a wide range of industry verticals such as automotive, aerospace, transportation and many more. NVH testing in the automation industry measures force, impact, and vibration in a particular vehicle. Additionally, it helps in noise reduction, shock absorption, and increased stability which can provide an enhanced driving experience to a customer. Furthermore, NVH helps in combating squeaks, rattles, and a host of other issues that affects automotive vehicle quality. NVH solutions could help to keep the vibrations inside a vehicle to a minimum.



Factors such as rising demand for in-vehicle infotainment systems and adoption of stringent government regulations to reduce noise pollution are driving the market growth. Though, availability of secondhand and rental NVH testing equipment is restraining the market. Advancements in sensor and processor technologies and emergence of new application areas for NVH testing solutions are creating opportunities for the market.



Based on end user, automotive and transportation segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period due to increasing inclination towards automotive product and component design. In recent years, various technologies, including mechatronics, telematics, and artificial intelligence, have been employed in motor vehicles to provide greater safety and comfort, as well as for the entertainment of travelers. The use of all such advanced technologies in vehicles has led to a high demand for NVH testing solutions to test automobile components during the design and development process.



