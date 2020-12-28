Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Memory Market for Autonomous and Connected Vehicles Research Report: By Application, Autonomy, Memory, Vehicle - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



More than 1.35 million people lose their lives in road crashes every year, says the World Health Organization (WHO). As most such mishaps are a result of human errors, the chorus for integrating advanced safety features in automobiles is growing louder. Additionally, the government in many countries is mandating the installation of automatic braking, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and lane assist features in vehicles.



As all these functionalities generate a huge volume of data, which needs to be stored efficiently, the global memory market for autonomous and connected vehicles, which valued $4,310.8 million in 2019, is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% between 2020 and 2030. This is because most connected and all autonomous vehicles would have such features, thereby creating a high demand for physical and cloud-based data storage.



Integration of NOT-AND (NAND) Flash to Rise Fastest in Future



In the coming years, the NOT-AND (NAND) flash category is expected to witness the fastest growth, on account of the smaller size and higher data transfer rate of this memory type.



The navigation division was the most fruitful for the market, in terms of revenue, in the past, as such functionalities have witnessed a high integration rate in automobiles up till now.



Historically, the highest demand for memory has been created by level 0 or non-autonomous vehicles, as they have dominated the automotive industry, on account of being of primitive technology. With time, the preference for navigation and infotainment services in such vehicles has risen, and for such features, ample memory is imperative.



Till 2030, the higher CAGR, of 27.5%, will be observed in the commercial vehicle bifurcation. This would be because of the increasing utility of vehicle tracking and fleet management functionalities in such automobiles, which are themselves witnessing rising sales, as a result of the burgeoning logistics and road transportation industry.



North America has been and will continue being the largest memory market for autonomous and connected vehicles in the near future. This is due to the rapid increase in the number of autonomous passenger and commercial vehicles on the roads and a strong presence of memory providers and automotive technology vendors in the continent. Additionally, the high purchasing power here is already enabling people to purchase expensive vehicles with advanced memory-backed safety and connectivity features.



Facility Expansions across Automotive Industry Proving Advantageous for Memory Developers



Companies offering memory solutions for vehicles have the facility expansions by automakers as well as automotive component manufacturers to thank, as such moves are resulting in a rising demand for cloud-based and physical automotive memory.



For instance, in February 2020, Jiluo Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (Inceptio Technology) received the first A-sample validation with Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle Co. (Dongfeng Trucks)'s level 3 autonomous trucks in China and raised funding of $100 million for product development.



On similar lines, in May 2018, a new technology center was established by Robert Bosch GmbH in Braga, Portugal, where software and sensors for autonomous vehicles are being developed. Apart from these, the facility is also engaged in the development of infotainment and display systems for connected vehicles.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Application

4.1.1.1 Navigation

4.1.1.2 Infotainment

4.1.1.3 Telematics

4.1.2 By Level of Autonomy

4.1.2.1 Level 0 (No driving automation)

4.1.2.2 Level 1 (Driver assistance)

4.1.2.3 Level 2 (Partial driving automation)

4.1.2.4 Level 3 (Conditional driving automation)

4.1.2.5 Level 4 (High driving automation)

4.1.2.6 Level 5 (Full driving automation)

4.1.3 By Memory

4.1.3.1 DRAM

4.1.3.2 SRAM

4.1.3.3 NAND Flash

4.1.3.4 Others

4.1.4 Vehicle

4.1.4.1 Passenger

4.1.4.2 Commercial

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Emergence of AI

4.3.1.2 Product evolution

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Demand for enhanced driving experience

4.3.2.2 Growing concern for safety and security

4.3.2.3 Adoption of IoT in automotive industry

4.3.2.4 Increasing adoption of electric vehicles

4.3.2.5 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Lack of infrastructure

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Potential growth opportunities in the developing economies

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Application

5.2 By Level of Autonomy

5.3 By Memory

5.4 By Vehicle

5.5 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LAMEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Global Strategic Developments in the Market

10.1.1 Product Launches

10.1.2 Partnerships

10.1.3 Expansions



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Macronix International Co. Ltd.

ATP Electronics Inc.

Everspin Technologies Inc.

Swissbit AG

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Western Digital Corporation

Nanya Technology Corporation

SK Hynix Inc.

Winbond Electronics Corporation.

Toshiba Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

