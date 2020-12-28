New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Three-Wheeler (3W) Goods Carrier Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960293/?utm_source=GNW

9 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 136.1 Thousand Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Three-Wheeler (3W) Goods Carrier market in the U.S. is estimated at 30.9 Thousand Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.43% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 24.2 Thousand Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 24.2 Thousand Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Atul Auto Ltd

Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Piaggio & C. SpA

Scooters India Ltd.

Terra Motors

TVS Motor Co., Ltd.

Xianghe Qiangsheng Electric Tricycle Factory







