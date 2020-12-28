Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Platform Screen Door System - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Platform Screen Door System market accounted for $710.50 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,239.10 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.



Some of the factors such as increasing need for public safety and enormous transportation infrastructure development are propelling the market growth. However, refurbishment of existing safety system and high capital requirement are hampering the market growth.



Platform screen door systems are a kind of automatic gates which are installed at different transit stations such as metro stations, bus stop and airports. Platform screen doors set up at these transit stations acts as a barrier between the passengers and the vehicle propulsion area to make sure the safety and security of passengers.



Based on the application, the metro segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the need for setting up of a security barrier between the platform and metro to keep away from accidents. Metro stations have a spacious application of dissimilar kinds of platform screen door system owing to high revenue and are likely to follow the same trend throughout the forecast period.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the amplified inclination towards upgrading the existing technology.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Platform Screen Door System Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Full Height

5.3 Half Height

5.4 Semi Height



6 Global Platform Screen Door System Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Airport

6.3 Bus Stop

6.4 Metro



7 Global Platform Screen Door System Market, By Geography



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Westinghouse Electric Corpora

9.2 Manusa

9.3 Gilgen Door Systems AG.

9.4 Horton Automatics

9.5 Panasonic Corporation

9.6 Fangda Group

9.7 Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd.

9.8 Stanley Access Technologies LLC.

9.9 Shanghai Jiacheng Railway International

9.10 Faiveley Transport

9.11 Nabtesco

9.12 Nanjing Kangni



