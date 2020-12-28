Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Structures - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Membrane Structures market accounted for $6,820.25 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $10,309.26 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
Rising investments in infrastructure development, rising popularity of structural membrane in commercial and recreational sector are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, stringent government regulations for manufacturing PVC/PTFE/and ETFE are hampering the market growth.
The membrane structure is a spatial structure that is made from tensioned membranes. It is lightweight and can readily be adapted in a variety of applications such as long-span roofs, canopies, facade enclosures, and interior finishes. It uses high strength flexible membrane material and auxiliary structure to produce certain pre-tensioning stress in its interior, and thus forms a certain spatial shape under stress control.
This structure has enough stiffness to resist external loads. Membrane materials have certain transmittance, which helps to reduce lightning intensity during the day and saves energy. Additionally, membrane materials have flame retardancy and high temperature resistance, which can meet the fire protection requirements.
Based on the end user, the commercial segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its plethora of applications in industrial, recreational and sports facilities, office space, infrastructure, and others. Membrane structures are used in malls, airports, and office buildings as a cost-effective alternative to facilitate additional constructions such as building facades, parking spaces, and entrances.
Growing number of commercial buildings, such as malls, airports, and office spaces, spur the demand for membrane structure. Adoption of a capitalist approach, rising middle-class population, and growing internet penetration have ushered the era of global trading and international business collaborations.
Multinationals companies are now building headquarters to facilitate R&D and other operations in emerging economies resulting in the expansion of airports. For instance, passenger traffic grew by around 5.2% in 2017, as per Airports Council International.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the improving infrastructures in education and transportation, combined with economic improvement and rising foreign investments. India has the largest population, which has led to significant foreign direct investment in the education sector, further driving the demand for membrane structure.
Additionally, Asia-Pacific has been one of the leading economies to provide efficient rail transport and has one of the largest metro networks worldwide. Thus, rapid developments and advances in education and transportation sectors have surged the use of membrane structures in the region.
What the Report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Membrane Structures Market, By Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Sheeting
5.3 Glass Fabric
5.4 Polyester Fabric
5.5 Polytetrafluoroethylene Fiberglass (PTFE)
5.6 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
5.7 Translucent Polyethylene Fabric
6 Global Membrane Structures Market, By Sales Channel
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Direct Channel
6.3 Distribution Channel
7 Global Membrane Structures Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Air-Supported Structures/Pneumatic Structures
7.3 Frame Structure
7.4 Tensile Structures
8 Global Membrane Structures Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Commercial
8.3 Institutional
8.4 Recreational
8.5 Sports Facilities
8.6 Transport
9 Global Membrane Structures Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Atex Membrane
11.2 Chukoh Chem
11.3 Guardtex
11.4 Heytex
11.5 Hiraoka
11.6 Jinda
11.7 Kobond
11.8 Mehler
11.9 Naizil
11.10 ObeiKan
11.11 Saint-Gobain
11.12 Sattler
11.13 Seaman Corp
11.14 Serge Ferrari
11.15 Sijia
11.16 Sika
11.17 Sioen
11.18 Taconic-AFD
11.19 Veik
11.20 Verseidag
11.21 Xinyida
11.22 Yilong
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g59gnm
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: