According to the report, the Global Membrane Structures market accounted for $6,820.25 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $10,309.26 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.



Rising investments in infrastructure development, rising popularity of structural membrane in commercial and recreational sector are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, stringent government regulations for manufacturing PVC/PTFE/and ETFE are hampering the market growth.



The membrane structure is a spatial structure that is made from tensioned membranes. It is lightweight and can readily be adapted in a variety of applications such as long-span roofs, canopies, facade enclosures, and interior finishes. It uses high strength flexible membrane material and auxiliary structure to produce certain pre-tensioning stress in its interior, and thus forms a certain spatial shape under stress control.



This structure has enough stiffness to resist external loads. Membrane materials have certain transmittance, which helps to reduce lightning intensity during the day and saves energy. Additionally, membrane materials have flame retardancy and high temperature resistance, which can meet the fire protection requirements.



Based on the end user, the commercial segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its plethora of applications in industrial, recreational and sports facilities, office space, infrastructure, and others. Membrane structures are used in malls, airports, and office buildings as a cost-effective alternative to facilitate additional constructions such as building facades, parking spaces, and entrances.



Growing number of commercial buildings, such as malls, airports, and office spaces, spur the demand for membrane structure. Adoption of a capitalist approach, rising middle-class population, and growing internet penetration have ushered the era of global trading and international business collaborations.



Multinationals companies are now building headquarters to facilitate R&D and other operations in emerging economies resulting in the expansion of airports. For instance, passenger traffic grew by around 5.2% in 2017, as per Airports Council International.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the improving infrastructures in education and transportation, combined with economic improvement and rising foreign investments. India has the largest population, which has led to significant foreign direct investment in the education sector, further driving the demand for membrane structure.



Additionally, Asia-Pacific has been one of the leading economies to provide efficient rail transport and has one of the largest metro networks worldwide. Thus, rapid developments and advances in education and transportation sectors have surged the use of membrane structures in the region.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Membrane Structures Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Sheeting

5.3 Glass Fabric

5.4 Polyester Fabric

5.5 Polytetrafluoroethylene Fiberglass (PTFE)

5.6 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.7 Translucent Polyethylene Fabric



6 Global Membrane Structures Market, By Sales Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Direct Channel

6.3 Distribution Channel



7 Global Membrane Structures Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Air-Supported Structures/Pneumatic Structures

7.3 Frame Structure

7.4 Tensile Structures



8 Global Membrane Structures Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Institutional

8.4 Recreational

8.5 Sports Facilities

8.6 Transport



9 Global Membrane Structures Market, By Geography



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Atex Membrane

11.2 Chukoh Chem

11.3 Guardtex

11.4 Heytex

11.5 Hiraoka

11.6 Jinda

11.7 Kobond

11.8 Mehler

11.9 Naizil

11.10 ObeiKan

11.11 Saint-Gobain

11.12 Sattler

11.13 Seaman Corp

11.14 Serge Ferrari

11.15 Sijia

11.16 Sika

11.17 Sioen

11.18 Taconic-AFD

11.19 Veik

11.20 Verseidag

11.21 Xinyida

11.22 Yilong



