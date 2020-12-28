New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thin Film and Printed Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960283/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Below 1.5 V, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.7% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 1.5 V to 3 V segment is readjusted to a revised 20.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $186.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.1% CAGR
The Thin Film and Printed Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$186.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$428.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.5% and 18.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR.
Above 3 V Segment to Record 18.6% CAGR
In the global Above 3 V segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$70.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$230.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$286.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 144-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Thin Film and Printed Battery Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Thin Film and Printed Batteries Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Below 1.5 V (Voltage Rating) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Below 1.5 V (Voltage Rating) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: 1.5 V to 3 V (Voltage Rating) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: 1.5 V to 3 V (Voltage Rating) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Above 3 V (Voltage Rating) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Above 3 V (Voltage Rating) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Rechargeable (Chargeability) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Rechargeable (Chargeability) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Single Use (Chargeability) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Single Use (Chargeability) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Voltage Rating:
2020 to 2027
Table 14: United States Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market
Share Breakdown by Voltage Rating: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: United States Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Chargeability:
2020 to 2027
Table 16: United States Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market
Share Breakdown by Chargeability: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 17: Canadian Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Voltage Rating: 2020
to 2027
Table 18: Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Voltage Rating for 2020
and 2027
Table 19: Canadian Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Chargeability: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Chargeability for 2020
and 2027
JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Market for Thin Film and Printed Batteries:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Voltage Rating for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Japanese Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Voltage Rating: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: Japanese Market for Thin Film and Printed Batteries:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Chargeability for the Period 2020-2027
Table 24: Japanese Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Chargeability: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Voltage Rating for the Period
2020-2027
Table 26: Chinese Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market by
Voltage Rating: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 27: Chinese Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Chargeability for the Period
2020-2027
Table 28: Chinese Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market by
Chargeability: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Thin Film and Printed Battery Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 29: European Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: European Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Voltage Rating:
2020-2027
Table 32: European Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage Rating: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: European Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Chargeability:
2020-2027
Table 34: European Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Chargeability: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 35: Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market in France by
Voltage Rating: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 36: French Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Voltage Rating: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market in France by
Chargeability: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: French Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Chargeability: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 39: Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Voltage Rating for the Period 2020-2027
Table 40: German Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage Rating: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Chargeability for the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: German Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Chargeability: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Voltage Rating for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Italian Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market by
Voltage Rating: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 45: Italian Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Chargeability for the Period
2020-2027
Table 46: Italian Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market by
Chargeability: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Thin Film and Printed
Batteries: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Voltage Rating for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: United Kingdom Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market
Share Analysis by Voltage Rating: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Thin Film and Printed
Batteries: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Chargeability for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: United Kingdom Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market
Share Analysis by Chargeability: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 51: Rest of Europe Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Voltage Rating:
2020-2027
Table 52: Rest of Europe Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market
Share Breakdown by Voltage Rating: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: Rest of Europe Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Chargeability:
2020-2027
Table 54: Rest of Europe Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market
Share Breakdown by Chargeability: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market in
Asia-Pacific by Voltage Rating: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market
Share Analysis by Voltage Rating: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market in
Asia-Pacific by Chargeability: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market
Share Analysis by Chargeability: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 59: Rest of World Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Voltage Rating: 2020
to 2027
Table 60: Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Voltage Rating
for 2020 and 2027
Table 61: Rest of World Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Chargeability: 2020
to 2027
Table 62: Thin Film and Printed Batteries Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Chargeability for
2020 and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
