Global Screen Print Label Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period
Growing purchasing power of average customers and upswing in the adoption of innovative labelling tools is the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high-priced solution for printing with several colors is hampering the market growth.
Screen-print technology can distribute high levels of sophistication regarding multi-process imaging, accurate, speedy automatic dispensing for premium prime labelling applications. Screen-print labels are also the preferred technology for flexible information print labels - for example, track-and-trace/barcoding, and in store price-weight applications, using thermal or uncoated paper stocks.
Based on the end user, the fashion and apparels segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing value of the apparel market worldwide, the demand for screen print label technology is increasing. Label manufacturers are continuously thinking of innovative ideas for clothing labels and novel materials, finishes, and other methods of designing.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing disposable income, growth in the retail industry, urbanization are some of the factors that contribute to the growth in the developing countries of Asia Pacific.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Screen Print Label Market, By Material Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Plastic
5.3 Paperboard
5.4 Metal
5.5 Glass
6 Global Screen Print Label Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Wet-Glued Label
6.3 Shrink Sleeves Label
6.4 Linerless Label
6.5 Pressure Sensitive/Self Adhesive Labels
6.6 Multi-part Barcode Labels
6.7 In-mold labels
7 Global Screen Print Label Market, By Ink-System Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Water-Based Screen Printing Inks
7.3 UV-Based
7.4 Glass-Ceramic Inks
7.5 Conventional Solvent-Based
8 Global Screen Print Label Market, By Durability
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Temporary or Removable
8.3 Permanent
9 Global Screen Print Label Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pharmaceutical Industry
9.3 Medical
9.4 Manufacturing
9.5 Food & Beverages
9.6 Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
9.7 Fashion and Apparels
9.8 Electronics and Appliances
9.9 Cosmetics and Personal Care
9.10 Automotive Industry
9.11 Agriculture
10 Global Screen Print Label Market, By Geography
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 3M Company
12.2 Avery Dennison
12.3 Bemis
12.4 Berry Global
12.5 CCL Industries
12.6 Cenveo
12.7 Constantia Flexibles
12.8 DOW Chemical
12.9 Hood Packaging
12.10 Intertape Polymer Group
12.11 Karlville Development
12.12 Klckner Pentaplast
12.13 Labels & Stickers
12.14 LINTEC
12.15 Macfarlane Group
12.16 Mondi plc
12.17 SleeveCo
