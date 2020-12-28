New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermoelectric Generators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960279/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Military & Defense, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.6% CAGR and reach US$448.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wireless Sensor Network segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $126.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.5% CAGR



The Thermoelectric Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$126.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$222.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 10.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.



Industrial Segment to Record 10.6% CAGR



In the global Industrial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$93.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$181.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$148.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ferrotec (USA) Corporation

Gentherm, Inc.

Kelk Ltd.

Kryotherm Company

Laird PLC

Marlow Industries, Inc. (II-VI Marlow)

Yamaha Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960279/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Thermoelectric Generators Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Thermoelectric Generators Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Thermoelectric Generators Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Thermoelectric Generators Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Military & Defense (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Military & Defense (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Military & Defense (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Wireless Sensor Network (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Wireless Sensor Network (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Wireless Sensor Network (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Industrial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Thermoelectric Generators Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Thermoelectric Generators Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Thermoelectric Generators Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 15: Thermoelectric Generators Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Thermoelectric Generators Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 17: Thermoelectric Generators Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 18: Canadian Thermoelectric Generators Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Thermoelectric Generators in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 20: Japanese Thermoelectric Generators Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 21: Thermoelectric Generators Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Thermoelectric Generators in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Thermoelectric Generators Market Review in China in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Thermoelectric Generators Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Thermoelectric Generators Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Thermoelectric Generators Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Thermoelectric Generators Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Thermoelectric Generators Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Thermoelectric Generators Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 29: Thermoelectric Generators Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Thermoelectric Generators Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Thermoelectric Generators Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 32: French Thermoelectric Generators Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Thermoelectric Generators Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Thermoelectric Generators Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Thermoelectric Generators Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Thermoelectric Generators Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Thermoelectric Generators in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Thermoelectric Generators Market Review in Italy in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Thermoelectric Generators Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Thermoelectric Generators in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: United Kingdom Thermoelectric Generators Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Thermoelectric Generators Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Thermoelectric Generators Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Thermoelectric Generators Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 45: Spanish Thermoelectric Generators Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Thermoelectric Generators Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Thermoelectric Generators Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 48: Thermoelectric Generators Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Thermoelectric Generators Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: Thermoelectric Generators Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Thermoelectric Generators Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Thermoelectric Generators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 53: Thermoelectric Generators Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Thermoelectric Generators Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Thermoelectric Generators Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Thermoelectric Generators Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Thermoelectric Generators Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Thermoelectric Generators Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Thermoelectric Generators Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Thermoelectric Generators Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Thermoelectric Generators Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Thermoelectric Generators Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 63: Indian Thermoelectric Generators Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Thermoelectric Generators Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Thermoelectric Generators Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Thermoelectric Generators Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Thermoelectric Generators in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermoelectric Generators Market

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Thermoelectric Generators Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Thermoelectric Generators Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 71: Thermoelectric Generators Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Thermoelectric Generators Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Demand for Thermoelectric Generators

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Thermoelectric Generators Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Thermoelectric Generators Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Thermoelectric Generators Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: Thermoelectric Generators Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Thermoelectric Generators Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Thermoelectric Generators Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Thermoelectric Generators Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Thermoelectric Generators Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Thermoelectric Generators Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Thermoelectric Generators Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Thermoelectric Generators Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Thermoelectric Generators

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 86: Thermoelectric Generators Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 87: Thermoelectric Generators Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Thermoelectric Generators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 89: Thermoelectric Generators Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Thermoelectric Generators Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Thermoelectric Generators Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 92: Thermoelectric Generators Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Thermoelectric Generators Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Thermoelectric Generators in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 95: Iranian Thermoelectric Generators Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: Thermoelectric Generators Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Thermoelectric Generators Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Thermoelectric Generators Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Thermoelectric Generators Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Thermoelectric Generators

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Thermoelectric Generators Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Thermoelectric Generators Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Thermoelectric Generators Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Thermoelectric Generators

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Thermoelectric Generators Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Thermoelectric Generators Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Thermoelectric Generators Market

in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Thermoelectric Generators Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Thermoelectric Generators Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Thermoelectric Generators Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 111: Thermoelectric Generators Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960279/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001