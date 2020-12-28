Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Tapes - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Aerospace Tapes market accounted for $2.00 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.24 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing demand for passenger aircraft in emerging regions, replacement of old/aging aircraft and modernization of existing aircraft, and increasing demand for lightweight and more fuel-efficient aircraft. However, shortage of profitable airlines in emerging economies is likely to hamper the market.
Aerospace tapes are characterized by excellent resistance to fluids, chemicals, abrasion, UV and high temperatures, to offer solutions for a range of aerospace applications. Acrylic is commonly used resin for producing aerospace tapes due to its good physical & chemical properties, and lower cost.
There are a variety of aerospace tapes available commercially which includes low outgassing material tapes, antihigh friction materials, long and short term surface protection, speciality masking tapes, glass cloth sealing tapes, sound dampening foil tapes, thermal management tapes, and electrically conductive tapes, among others.
By backing material, paper/tissue segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to good holding power, heat insulation, and temperature resistance properties. These tapes provide excellent comfort compared to the film-backed aerospace tapes.
Paper/tissue-backed aerospace tapes are available with kraft, crepe or any recyclable paper coated with adhesive. These tapes made from crepe paper and rubber adhesive coating have a wide range of applications. These tapes are environmentally-friendly and are available in a wide range of colors.
On the basis of geography, the APAC aerospace tapes market is segmented as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest of APAC. APAC is an emerging and lucrative market for aerospace tapes, owing to industrial development and improving economic conditions. This region constitutes approximately 61% of the world's population, resulting in the growth of the manufacturing and processing sectors.
What the Report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Aerospace Tapes Market, By Backing Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Film
5.3 Foam
5.4 Paper/Tissue
5.5 Other Backing Materials
5.5.1 Glass Cloth
5.5.2 Foil
5.5.3 Cloth
6 Global Aerospace Tapes Market, By Resin Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Silicone
6.3 Acrylic
6.4 Rubber
6.5 Other Resin Types
6.5.1 Butyl
6.5.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
7 Global Aerospace Tapes Market, By Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Offline Sales Channels
7.3 Online Sales Channels
8 Global Aerospace Tapes Market, By Category
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Masking
8.3 Specialty
9 Global Aerospace Tapes Market, By Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Flame Retardant Tapes
9.2.1 Damping & Vibration Tape
9.2.2 Bonding Tape
9.3 Non Flame Retardant Tapes
9.3.1 Nameplates
9.3.2 Placards
9.3.3 Emblems
10 Global Aerospace Tapes Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Exterior
10.3 Interior
10.4 Packaging Type
10.5 Surface Protection Tape
10.6 Floor Making Tape
10.7 General Use Tape
10.8 Color Coding Tape
10.9 Double-Sided Tape
10.10 Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Tape
10.11 Extreme Temperature Tape
11 Global Aerospace Tapes Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Military Aviation
11.3 General Aviation
11.4 Commercial Aviation
11.4.1 Commercial Airline Fleets
11.4.2 Regional Airlines
11.4.3 Cargo Planes
11.5 Other End Users
11.5.1 Helicopters
12 Global Aerospace Tapes Market, By Geography
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 DeWAL Industries, Inc.
14.2 Intertape Polymer Group
14.3 Compagnie De Saint-Gobain
14.4 Mask-Off Company, Inc.
14.5 Shurtape Technologies, LLC
14.6 Stokvis Tape Bv
14.7 American Biltrite Inc.
14.8 Can-Do National Tape, Inc.
14.9 Avery Dennison Corporation
14.10 Tesa SE
14.11 Scapa Group Plc
14.12 Berry Global Group, Inc.
14.13 Advance Tapes International
14.14 MBK Tape Solutions
14.15 3M Company
14.16 Nitto Denko Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/viiwb3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: