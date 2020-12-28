Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Tapes - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aerospace Tapes market accounted for $2.00 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.24 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing demand for passenger aircraft in emerging regions, replacement of old/aging aircraft and modernization of existing aircraft, and increasing demand for lightweight and more fuel-efficient aircraft. However, shortage of profitable airlines in emerging economies is likely to hamper the market.



Aerospace tapes are characterized by excellent resistance to fluids, chemicals, abrasion, UV and high temperatures, to offer solutions for a range of aerospace applications. Acrylic is commonly used resin for producing aerospace tapes due to its good physical & chemical properties, and lower cost.



There are a variety of aerospace tapes available commercially which includes low outgassing material tapes, antihigh friction materials, long and short term surface protection, speciality masking tapes, glass cloth sealing tapes, sound dampening foil tapes, thermal management tapes, and electrically conductive tapes, among others.



By backing material, paper/tissue segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to good holding power, heat insulation, and temperature resistance properties. These tapes provide excellent comfort compared to the film-backed aerospace tapes.



Paper/tissue-backed aerospace tapes are available with kraft, crepe or any recyclable paper coated with adhesive. These tapes made from crepe paper and rubber adhesive coating have a wide range of applications. These tapes are environmentally-friendly and are available in a wide range of colors.



On the basis of geography, the APAC aerospace tapes market is segmented as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest of APAC. APAC is an emerging and lucrative market for aerospace tapes, owing to industrial development and improving economic conditions. This region constitutes approximately 61% of the world's population, resulting in the growth of the manufacturing and processing sectors.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Aerospace Tapes Market, By Backing Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Film

5.3 Foam

5.4 Paper/Tissue

5.5 Other Backing Materials

5.5.1 Glass Cloth

5.5.2 Foil

5.5.3 Cloth



6 Global Aerospace Tapes Market, By Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Silicone

6.3 Acrylic

6.4 Rubber

6.5 Other Resin Types

6.5.1 Butyl

6.5.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)



7 Global Aerospace Tapes Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Offline Sales Channels

7.3 Online Sales Channels



8 Global Aerospace Tapes Market, By Category

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Masking

8.3 Specialty



9 Global Aerospace Tapes Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Flame Retardant Tapes

9.2.1 Damping & Vibration Tape

9.2.2 Bonding Tape

9.3 Non Flame Retardant Tapes

9.3.1 Nameplates

9.3.2 Placards

9.3.3 Emblems



10 Global Aerospace Tapes Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Exterior

10.3 Interior

10.4 Packaging Type

10.5 Surface Protection Tape

10.6 Floor Making Tape

10.7 General Use Tape

10.8 Color Coding Tape

10.9 Double-Sided Tape

10.10 Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Tape

10.11 Extreme Temperature Tape



11 Global Aerospace Tapes Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Military Aviation

11.3 General Aviation

11.4 Commercial Aviation

11.4.1 Commercial Airline Fleets

11.4.2 Regional Airlines

11.4.3 Cargo Planes

11.5 Other End Users

11.5.1 Helicopters



12 Global Aerospace Tapes Market, By Geography



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 DeWAL Industries, Inc.

14.2 Intertape Polymer Group

14.3 Compagnie De Saint-Gobain

14.4 Mask-Off Company, Inc.

14.5 Shurtape Technologies, LLC

14.6 Stokvis Tape Bv

14.7 American Biltrite Inc.

14.8 Can-Do National Tape, Inc.

14.9 Avery Dennison Corporation

14.10 Tesa SE

14.11 Scapa Group Plc

14.12 Berry Global Group, Inc.

14.13 Advance Tapes International

14.14 MBK Tape Solutions

14.15 3M Company

14.16 Nitto Denko Corporation



