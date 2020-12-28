New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960267/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$272.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Testing Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$130.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Inspection Services segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$48.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Certification Services Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR



In the global Certification Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$25.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$38.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 235-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ALS Ltd.

Applus+ Servicios Tecnologicos, S.L

Avomeen Analytical Services

Bureau Veritas SA

Dekra SE

DNV GL Group

Element Materials Technology

Envigo, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Intertek Group PLC

Lloyd’s Register Group Limited

Medistri SA

Mistras Group, Inc.

SGS Group (SGS SA)

Tuv Nord Group

TUV Rheinland AG

Tuv Sud AG

UL LLC (Underwriters Laboratories)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960267/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 4: Testing Services (Service Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Testing Services (Service Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Testing Services (Service Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Inspection Services (Service Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Inspection Services (Service Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Inspection Services (Service Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Certification Services (Service Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Certification Services (Service Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Certification Services (Service Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Other Service Types (Service Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Other Service Types (Service Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Service Types (Service Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: In-House (Sourcing Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: In-House (Sourcing Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: In-House (Sourcing Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Outsourced (Sourcing Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Outsourced (Sourcing Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Outsourced (Sourcing Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Consumer Goods & Retail (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Consumer Goods & Retail (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Consumer Goods & Retail (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 25: Agriculture & Food (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Agriculture & Food (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Agriculture & Food (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Chemicals (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Chemicals (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chemicals (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Transportation (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Transportation (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Transportation (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market Share:

( in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Testing, Inspection, and Certification

(TIC) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Service Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in the United States by Service Type: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Testing, Inspection, and Certification

(TIC) Market Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 40: United States Testing, Inspection, and Certification

(TIC) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Sourcing Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in the United States by Sourcing Type: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Testing, Inspection, and Certification

(TIC) Market Share Breakdown by Sourcing Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 43: United States Testing, Inspection, and Certification

(TIC) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 44: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Historic Market Review by Service Type in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 48: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Type

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Sourcing Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Historic Market Review by Sourcing Type in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 51: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Sourcing Type

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Canadian Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 54: Canadian Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for Testing, Inspection, and

Certification (TIC): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Share Analysis by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Market for Testing, Inspection, and

Certification (TIC): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Sourcing Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sourcing

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Share Analysis by Sourcing Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Testing,

Inspection, and Certification (TIC) in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Japanese Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Service Type:

2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market by Service Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 67: Chinese Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Sourcing Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Sourcing Type:

2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market by Sourcing Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Chinese Demand for Testing, Inspection, and

Certification (TIC) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 73: European Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 74: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type:

2020-2027



Table 77: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in Europe in US$ Million by Service Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Sourcing Type:

2020-2027



Table 80: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in Europe in US$ Million by Sourcing Type: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Share Breakdown by Sourcing Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: European Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 83: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: European Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in France by Service Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: French Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service Type:

2012-2019



Table 87: French Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Share Analysis by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in France by Sourcing Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: French Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Sourcing Type:

2012-2019



Table 90: French Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Share Analysis by Sourcing Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 92: French Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: French Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for

2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type:

2012-2019



Table 96: German Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Sourcing Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Sourcing Type:

2012-2019



Table 99: German Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Share Breakdown by Sourcing Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: German Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italian Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Service

Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market by Service Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 106: Italian Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Sourcing Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Sourcing

Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market by Sourcing Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Italian Demand for Testing, Inspection, and

Certification (TIC) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Italian Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Testing, Inspection, and

Certification (TIC): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Service Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: United Kingdom Testing, Inspection, and

Certification (TIC) Market Share Analysis by Service Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Testing, Inspection, and

Certification (TIC): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Sourcing Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Sourcing Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 117: United Kingdom Testing, Inspection, and

Certification (TIC) Market Share Analysis by Sourcing Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: United Kingdom Testing, Inspection, and

Certification (TIC) Market in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 120: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 121: Rest of Europe Testing, Inspection, and

Certification (TIC) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Service Type: 2020-2027



Table 122: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Service Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Europe Testing, Inspection, and

Certification (TIC) Market Share Breakdown by Service Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Europe Testing, Inspection, and

Certification (TIC) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Sourcing Type: 2020-2027



Table 125: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Sourcing Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Europe Testing, Inspection, and

Certification (TIC) Market Share Breakdown by Sourcing Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Europe Testing, Inspection, and

Certification (TIC) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$

Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 128: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Europe Testing, Inspection, and

Certification (TIC) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in Asia-Pacific by Service Type: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Asia-Pacific Testing, Inspection, and Certification

(TIC) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service Type:

2012-2019



Table 132: Asia-Pacific Testing, Inspection, and Certification

(TIC) Market Share Analysis by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 133: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in Asia-Pacific by Sourcing Type: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Asia-Pacific Testing, Inspection, and Certification

(TIC) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Sourcing Type:

2012-2019



Table 135: Asia-Pacific Testing, Inspection, and Certification

(TIC) Market Share Analysis by Sourcing Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 136: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 137: Asia-Pacific Testing, Inspection, and Certification

(TIC) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 138: Asia-Pacific Testing, Inspection, and Certification

(TIC) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by

Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 139: Rest of World Testing, Inspection, and Certification

(TIC) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Rest of World Testing, Inspection, and Certification

(TIC) Historic Market Review by Service Type in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 141: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Service Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Rest of World Testing, Inspection, and Certification

(TIC) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Sourcing

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Rest of World Testing, Inspection, and Certification

(TIC) Historic Market Review by Sourcing Type in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 144: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Sourcing Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Rest of World Testing, Inspection, and Certification

(TIC) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of World Testing, Inspection, and Certification

(TIC) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960267/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001