Global Conveying Equipment market accounted for $47.47 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $72.85 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.



While the factors like the strong outlook on global automotive production and a shift in mass production and assembly line method are propelling the market growth. However, declining capital investment is hampering the growth of the market.



Conveying equipment is mechanical handling equipment used to transport bulky material from one place to another. The conveying system provides quick and efficient transportation for a wide variety of goods, which is making conveying equipment popular in the various materials handling and packaging industries.



Based on the product, the bulk handling segment is likely to have a lucrative growth due to it is extensively used for loading-unloading and similar activities. Growing industrialization is expected to have a positive impact on this segment. The range of bulk handling equipment includes conveyor belts for coal, coal handling systems, conveyor belt system, coal handling equipment, ash handling system, alternate fuel handling, ash handling equipment, rotary airlock, rotary air valve, rotary feeder, truck loaders, and belt conveyors.



By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to a rising number of industries and requirements for fast as well as efficient material handling system products.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Conveying Equipment Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Bulk Handling

5.3 Parts & Attachments

5.4 Unit Handling



6 Global Conveying Equipment Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Belt

6.3 Chain Conveyors

6.4 Overhead

6.5 Pallet

6.6 Roller



7 Global Conveying Equipment Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Nondurable Goods Manufacturing

7.3 Durable Goods Manufacturing



8 Global Conveying Equipment Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Airport

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Electronics

8.5 Food & Beverage

8.6 Retail/General Merchandise

8.7 Mining & Construction

8.8 Warehouse & Distribution

8.9 Transportation

8.10 Engineering Machinery



9 Global Conveying Equipment Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Beumer Group GmbH & Co., KG

11.2 Continental

11.3 Daifuku Co., Ltd.

11.4 Emerson

11.5 Fenner Group Holdings Ltd

11.6 Fives Group

11.7 Flexlink, Intelligrated, Inc

11.8 Jungheinrich AG

11.9 Kardex Group

11.10 Kion Group AG

11.11 KUKA AG

11.12 Murata Machinery, Ltd

11.13 Phoenix Conveyor Belt System

11.14 Siemens AG

11.15 TGW Logistics Group GmbH



