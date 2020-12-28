New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Network Diversification and Fleet Optimization Power the Commercial Aerospace Market in Africa, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000051/?utm_source=GNW

COVID-19 has placed African countries in a position where they should usher crucial and disruptive changes that will recapture the attention of the world and make Africa a region of opportunity once more. Ethiopia has successfully overcome social differences and established a reliable and predictable government. Though there is still room for improvement, especially the democratic aspect, Ethiopia and Kenya are undoubtedly the fastest growing markets in the continent and a real challenge to the South African western political preponderancy in the region. The commercial aerospace industry is a key tool by which countries should develop their logistics, transportation, and connections with the rest of the world. The objective of this study is to identity the growth opportunities that public authorities and private companies need to capitalize on and on which they can ensure the prosperity of the commercial aerospace industry in Africa.Conclusions of this study:

• Airline suggested changes to air route networks

• COVID-19 impact and opportunities

• MRO and training opportunitiesWho will benefit from this study?

• OEMs

• Public transportation administrations or ministries

• Investment groups

• Airline executives

• MRO service providers

