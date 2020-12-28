New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960265/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lubricants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$13.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydraulic Fluids segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Flame Retardants Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR



In the global Flame Retardants segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Chemtura Corporation

Chemwill Asia Co., Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Mattei Compressors, Inc.

Pcc Rokita SA

Rocol







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Lubricants (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Lubricants (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Lubricants (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Hydraulic Fluids (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Hydraulic Fluids (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Hydraulic Fluids (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Flame Retardants (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Flame Retardants (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Flame Retardants (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ for

2012-2019



Table 18: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 20: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application

for 2012-2019



Table 21: Canadian Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Butylated

Triphenyl Phosphate in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Japanese Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market in US$

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 24: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate in

US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Review in China

in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Demand

Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 32: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: French Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Historic Market

Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market in

Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate in

US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Review in Italy

in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate in US$ by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: United Kingdom Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market

in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application

for 2012-2019



Table 48: Spanish Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 51: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Historic

Market Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market in

Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 65: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application

for 2012-2019



Table 66: Indian Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate in US$ by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate

Market in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 74: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market in Latin America

in US$ by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Demand for Butylated Triphenyl

Phosphate in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Review in Latin

America in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Historic

Market Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market in

Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ for

2012-2019



Table 90: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 95: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Butylated

Triphenyl Phosphate in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Iranian Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market in US$

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Butylated Triphenyl

Phosphate in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate

Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate

Market in Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 114: Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

