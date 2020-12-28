Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Radiator Fan - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Automotive Radiator Fan market accounted for $3.23 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.42 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.



Rise in adoption of electronic systems in modern vehicles, technological advancements in the automotive industry and rising demand for fuel efficiency are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, high maintenance cost is hampering the growth of the market.



The radiator fan is an integral component of the radiator assembly. The main function of the radiator fan is to move air over radiator fins to decrease the temperature of the coolant flowing through the fins. The fan is actuated using the radiator cooling fan motor and is anticipated to produce more competence result due to the consistent regulation of blades regardless of the natural flow of the air inside the radiator.



Based on the vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rise in passenger vehicles sales across the globe such as rapid urbanization, increase in per capita income, and decrease in bank interest rates.



By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the presence of a prominent automotive industry, increasingly focusing on optimizing the performance of the vehicles because of stringent government guidelines and mounting environmental concerns, and rising vehicle production as well as sales of electric vehicles in China.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Radiator Fan Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Composite

5.3 Steel

5.4 Plastics

5.5 Copper

5.6 Aluminium



6 Global Automotive Radiator Fan Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Commercial Vehicle

6.2.1 Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

6.2.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

6.3 Electric Vehicle

6.4 Passenger Vehicle



7 Global Automotive Radiator Fan Market, By Radiator Fan Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electric

7.3 Mechanical



8 Global Automotive Radiator Fan Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

8.3 Aftermarket



9 Global Automotive Radiator Fan Market, By Geography



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Valeo SA

11.2 USUI Co. Ltd.

11.3 Toshiba Electronics Devices & Storage Corporation

11.4 Suzhou Yilli Technology Co. Ltd.

11.5 AVID Technology Limited

11.6 BorgWarner Inc.

11.7 Multi-Wing International a/s

11.8 Horton Holdings Inc.

11.9 Guangzhou Tech Master Auto Parts Co. Ltd.

11.10 FLEXXAIRE

11.11 Ebm-Papst

11.12 Delta Radiator Fan Ltd.

11.13 CalsonicKansei North America Inc.

11.14 Bergstorm Climate Con troll Systems

11.15 SPAL Automotive

11.16 AMETEK Inc.

11.17 Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co. Ltd.

11.18 Denso Corporation



