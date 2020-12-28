Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviation Asset Management - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Aviation Asset Management market accounted for $198.31 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $338.19 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the increase in air passenger traffic, rising demand for aerial cargo movement, and the development of new aircraft models. However, stringent industry regulations are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

The aviation industry is built around several assets or activities and each of them must be managed efficiently to achieve reliability and profitability in a long run. Aviation asset management is a service where industry players offer end-to-end life cycle management services to several financial institutes, leasing companies, and aircraft operators. The purpose of aviation asset management is to preserve the value of aircraft assets.

By service type, the end-to-end segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the changing operational trends of airline operators to outsource peripheral activities.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which can be attributed to the efforts taken by regional governments to increase their manufacturing and operational capabilities in the aviation industry.

What the Report offers:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
  • Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Types of Aircraft Covered:

  • Wide-Body Aircraft
  • Narrow-Body Aircraft
  • Private Jets

Types Covered:

  • Direct Purchase
  • Operating Lease
  • Finance Lease
  • Sale & Lease Back (SLB)

Service Types Covered:

  • Leasing Services
  • Technical Services
  • Regulatory Certifications
  • End-to-End

End Users Covered:

  • Airline Operators
  • Leasing Companies
  • Cargo Operators
  • Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul [MRO] Services
  • Commercial Platforms

Regions Covered:

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • UK
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • South America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Chile
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Qatar
  • South Africa
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Companies Mentioned

  • Skyworks Capital, LLC
  • General Electric Company
  • GA Telesis, LLC
  • Charles Taylor Aviation Ltd
  • Boeing Company
  • BBAM LP
  • Aviation Asset Management, Inc
  • Airbus Group
  • AerCap Holdings N.V.
  • Acumen Aviation
  • Air Affairs Australia Pty Ltd
  • Aerotargets International LLC
  • Asv Global
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Leonardo S.P.A
  • Saab Ab

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ac2cdb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900