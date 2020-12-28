Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviation Asset Management - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Aviation Asset Management market accounted for $198.31 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $338.19 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the increase in air passenger traffic, rising demand for aerial cargo movement, and the development of new aircraft models. However, stringent industry regulations are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.
The aviation industry is built around several assets or activities and each of them must be managed efficiently to achieve reliability and profitability in a long run. Aviation asset management is a service where industry players offer end-to-end life cycle management services to several financial institutes, leasing companies, and aircraft operators. The purpose of aviation asset management is to preserve the value of aircraft assets.
By service type, the end-to-end segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the changing operational trends of airline operators to outsource peripheral activities.
Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which can be attributed to the efforts taken by regional governments to increase their manufacturing and operational capabilities in the aviation industry.
What the Report offers:
Types of Aircraft Covered:
Types Covered:
Service Types Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ac2cdb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: