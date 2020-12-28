Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviation Asset Management - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aviation Asset Management market accounted for $198.31 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $338.19 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the increase in air passenger traffic, rising demand for aerial cargo movement, and the development of new aircraft models. However, stringent industry regulations are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.



The aviation industry is built around several assets or activities and each of them must be managed efficiently to achieve reliability and profitability in a long run. Aviation asset management is a service where industry players offer end-to-end life cycle management services to several financial institutes, leasing companies, and aircraft operators. The purpose of aviation asset management is to preserve the value of aircraft assets.



By service type, the end-to-end segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the changing operational trends of airline operators to outsource peripheral activities.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which can be attributed to the efforts taken by regional governments to increase their manufacturing and operational capabilities in the aviation industry.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Types of Aircraft Covered:

Wide-Body Aircraft

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Private Jets

Types Covered:

Direct Purchase

Operating Lease

Finance Lease

Sale & Lease Back (SLB)

Service Types Covered:

Leasing Services

Technical Services

Regulatory Certifications

End-to-End

End Users Covered:

Airline Operators

Leasing Companies

Cargo Operators

Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul [MRO] Services

Commercial Platforms

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Companies Mentioned



Skyworks Capital, LLC

General Electric Company

GA Telesis, LLC

Charles Taylor Aviation Ltd

Boeing Company

BBAM LP

Aviation Asset Management, Inc

Airbus Group

AerCap Holdings N.V.

Acumen Aviation

Air Affairs Australia Pty Ltd

Aerotargets International LLC

Asv Global

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Leonardo S.P.A

Saab Ab

