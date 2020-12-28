New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960264/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 17.5% over the period 2020-2027. Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.9% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vehicular segment is readjusted to a revised 16.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $701.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.8% CAGR
The Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$701.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.6% and 15% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 181-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960264/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Portable (Device) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Portable (Device) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Portable (Device) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Vehicular (Device) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Vehicular (Device) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Vehicular (Device) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Commercial (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Commercial (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Commercial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Public Safety (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Public Safety (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Public Safety (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Defense (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Defense (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Defense (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device:
2020 to 2027
Table 23: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market in the
United States by Device: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 24: United States Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 27: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Historic
Market Review by Device in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 30: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 32: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Terrestrial Trunked Radio
(TETRA): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Device for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market
Share Analysis by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market Share Shift
in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Device: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market by
Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market Review in
China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2020-2027
Table 50: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Device: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market
Share Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 53: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market in France by
Device: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Device: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market Share
Analysis by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Device for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market Share
Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Device: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market by
Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market Review in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Terrestrial Trunked Radio
(TETRA): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Device for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Device for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
Market Share Analysis by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device:
2020-2027
Table 80: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Device: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 83: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Device: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Device: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market
Share Analysis by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2020
to 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
Historic Market Review by Device in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 93: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 94: Rest of World Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Application for 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of World Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960264/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: