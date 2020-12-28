New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Big Data Analytics, AI, and Collaborative Combat Driving the Evolution of Land-based EO/IR CONOPS, 2019–2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000045/?utm_source=GNW

This study identifies emerging trends that will have an impact on the EO/IR industry and highlights areas of opportunities in the land segments and also the technology adoption that will potentially add value in terms of helping the security objectives.



All security industry participants and other industry verticals will benefit from this research as this is a growth insight study investigating potential impact that future technologies will have on the market and how it will evolve during the forecast period. Technology companies who are looking at new avenues to add capabilities to their portfolio will also benefit from this study.What makes our reports unique? We provide diverse research services focused on existing and evolving markets across the aerospace, defense, and security (ADS) markets, covering them at global and regional levels. We provide specialist studies focused on specific product or market segments which provide a deep-dive opportunity for strategists and investors who wish to learn about the future state of any ADS market or product in terms of addressable markets, opportunities, and future disruptions.

