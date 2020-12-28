Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Ground Handling System - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Aerospace Ground Handling System market accounted for $136.50 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $234.53 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the rising air traffic across the globe and rapid technological advancements. However, optimization of operations during peak time is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Aerospace ground handling systems aid in various operations to reduce ground time and improve aircraft productivity. It deals with complex tasks daily and emphasizes on improving the time efficiency of ground operations to avoid delays caused by aircraft. It simplifies tasks for ground handlers and ensures operational efficiency. These systems also aim to increase passenger flow while offering a secure and quick check-in process.
By application, the cargo handling segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the growing air freight demand across the world.
Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the presence of several equipment manufacturers and service providers in the region.
What the Report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Product Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 End User Analysis
3.10 Emerging Markets
3.11 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Aerospace Ground Handling System Market, By Technology
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Conventional System
5.3 Electrical and Hybrid System
6 Global Aerospace Ground Handling System Market, By Services
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Ramp Services
6.3 On-ramp Aircraft Services
6.4 Onboard Services
6.5 Passenger Services
6.6 Field Operation Services
6.7 Cabin Service
6.8 Water Service Trucks
6.9 Toilet Service Trucks
6.10 Catering Vehicle Service
7 Global Aerospace Ground Handling System Market, By Equipment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Tow Bars
7.3 Push-Back Tractors
7.4 Forklifts
7.5 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)
7.6 Loaders
7.7 Dollies
7.8 Belts
7.9 Tractors & Buses
7.10 Cargo Loaders & Transporters
7.11 Refuelers
7.12 Tugs
7.13 Air Starter
7.14 Aircraft Deicers
7.15 Passenger Steps
8 Global Aerospace Ground Handling System Market, By Product Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Aircraft Maintenance
8.3 Aircraft Catering
8.4 Aircraft Refueling
8.5 Aircraft Unloading
8.6 Aircraft Loading
8.7 Aircraft Marshalling
9 Global Aerospace Ground Handling System Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Passenger Handling
9.3 Cargo Handling
9.4 Aircraft Handling
9.5 Ramp Handling
10 Global Aerospace Ground Handling System Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Civil
10.3 Military
11 Global Aerospace Ground Handling System Market, By Geography
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Swissport
13.2 Sats Ltd.
13.3 RampSnake
13.4 PrimeFlight
13.5 John Menzies plc
13.6 JBT AeroTech
13.7 Dnata
13.8 Celebi
13.9 Cavotec SA
13.10 CargoTec
13.11 Bhadra International
13.12 Air+Mak
13.13 Weihai Guangtai Airports Equipment Co. Ltd
13.14 Bharat Earth Movers Ltd
13.15 SAAB Group
13.16 Bliss-Fox Ground Support Equipment Ltd.
13.17 IMAI Aero-Equipment Mfg. Co.
13.18 Aviapartner Nv
13.19 Aero Specialties
13.20 Mallaghan Engineering Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f43i1w
