Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Ground Handling System - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aerospace Ground Handling System market accounted for $136.50 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $234.53 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the rising air traffic across the globe and rapid technological advancements. However, optimization of operations during peak time is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Aerospace ground handling systems aid in various operations to reduce ground time and improve aircraft productivity. It deals with complex tasks daily and emphasizes on improving the time efficiency of ground operations to avoid delays caused by aircraft. It simplifies tasks for ground handlers and ensures operational efficiency. These systems also aim to increase passenger flow while offering a secure and quick check-in process.



By application, the cargo handling segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the growing air freight demand across the world.



Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the presence of several equipment manufacturers and service providers in the region.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 End User Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

3.11 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Aerospace Ground Handling System Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Conventional System

5.3 Electrical and Hybrid System



6 Global Aerospace Ground Handling System Market, By Services

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ramp Services

6.3 On-ramp Aircraft Services

6.4 Onboard Services

6.5 Passenger Services

6.6 Field Operation Services

6.7 Cabin Service

6.8 Water Service Trucks

6.9 Toilet Service Trucks

6.10 Catering Vehicle Service



7 Global Aerospace Ground Handling System Market, By Equipment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Tow Bars

7.3 Push-Back Tractors

7.4 Forklifts

7.5 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

7.6 Loaders

7.7 Dollies

7.8 Belts

7.9 Tractors & Buses

7.10 Cargo Loaders & Transporters

7.11 Refuelers

7.12 Tugs

7.13 Air Starter

7.14 Aircraft Deicers

7.15 Passenger Steps



8 Global Aerospace Ground Handling System Market, By Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aircraft Maintenance

8.3 Aircraft Catering

8.4 Aircraft Refueling

8.5 Aircraft Unloading

8.6 Aircraft Loading

8.7 Aircraft Marshalling



9 Global Aerospace Ground Handling System Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Passenger Handling

9.3 Cargo Handling

9.4 Aircraft Handling

9.5 Ramp Handling



10 Global Aerospace Ground Handling System Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Civil

10.3 Military



11 Global Aerospace Ground Handling System Market, By Geography



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Swissport

13.2 Sats Ltd.

13.3 RampSnake

13.4 PrimeFlight

13.5 John Menzies plc

13.6 JBT AeroTech

13.7 Dnata

13.8 Celebi

13.9 Cavotec SA

13.10 CargoTec

13.11 Bhadra International

13.12 Air+Mak

13.13 Weihai Guangtai Airports Equipment Co. Ltd

13.14 Bharat Earth Movers Ltd

13.15 SAAB Group

13.16 Bliss-Fox Ground Support Equipment Ltd.

13.17 IMAI Aero-Equipment Mfg. Co.

13.18 Aviapartner Nv

13.19 Aero Specialties

13.20 Mallaghan Engineering Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f43i1w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900