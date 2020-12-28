New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Terminal Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960260/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.5% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$464.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $247.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The Terminal Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$247.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$203 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 176-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Agidens International NV

Emersion Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

General Atomics

Honeywell International, Inc.

Implico Group

Koninklijke Vopak N.V.

Offspring International Limited

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Toptech Systems, Inc.

Triple Point Technology, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960260/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Terminal Management System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Terminal Management Systems Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Terminal Management Systems Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Terminal Management Systems Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Software (Offering) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Software (Offering) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Software (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Services (Offering) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Services (Offering) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Services (Offering) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Oil & Gas (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Oil & Gas (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Oil & Gas (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Chemicals (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Chemicals (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Chemicals (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other Verticals (Vertical) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Terminal Management System Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Terminal Management Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2020 to

2027



Table 20: Terminal Management Systems Market in the United

States by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 21: United States Terminal Management Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Terminal Management Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Terminal Management Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Vertical in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 24: Terminal Management Systems Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Terminal Management Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Terminal Management Systems Historic Market

Review by Offering in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 27: Terminal Management Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 28: Canadian Terminal Management Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020

to 2027



Table 29: Terminal Management Systems Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Vertical for 2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Terminal Management Systems Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Terminal Management Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Offering for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Terminal Management Systems Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Terminal Management Systems Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Terminal

Management Systems in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Japanese Terminal Management Systems Market in US$

Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 36: Terminal Management Systems Market Share Shift in

Japan by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Terminal Management Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Terminal Management Systems Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Terminal Management Systems Market by

Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 40: Chinese Demand for Terminal Management Systems in US$

Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Terminal Management Systems Market Review in China in

US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Terminal Management Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Terminal Management System Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Terminal Management Systems Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Terminal Management Systems Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Terminal Management Systems Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Terminal Management Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2020-2027



Table 47: Terminal Management Systems Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Terminal Management Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Terminal Management Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 50: Terminal Management Systems Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Vertical

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Terminal Management Systems Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Terminal Management Systems Market in France by

Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 53: French Terminal Management Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Terminal Management Systems Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Terminal Management Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Terminal Management Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Terminal Management Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Terminal Management Systems Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Terminal Management Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Terminal Management Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Terminal Management Systems Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Terminal Management Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 63: Terminal Management Systems Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Terminal Management Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Terminal Management Systems Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Terminal Management Systems Market by

Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 67: Italian Demand for Terminal Management Systems in US$

Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Terminal Management Systems Market Review in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Terminal Management Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Terminal Management

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Offering for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Terminal Management Systems Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Terminal Management Systems Market

Share Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Terminal Management Systems in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020

to 2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Terminal Management Systems Market in

US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 75: Terminal Management Systems Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 76: Rest of Europe Terminal Management Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2020-2027



Table 77: Terminal Management Systems Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Thousand by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Rest of Europe Terminal Management Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Terminal Management Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical:

2020-2027



Table 80: Terminal Management Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Vertical

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Rest of Europe Terminal Management Systems Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Terminal Management Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by

Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Terminal Management Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2012-2019



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Terminal Management Systems Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Terminal Management Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Terminal Management Systems Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Terminal Management Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 88: Rest of World Terminal Management Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: Rest of World Terminal Management Systems Historic

Market Review by Offering in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: Terminal Management Systems Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 91: Rest of World Terminal Management Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020

to 2027



Table 92: Terminal Management Systems Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Vertical for 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of World Terminal Management Systems Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

