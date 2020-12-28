Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global home fitness equipment market.



This report focuses on home fitness equipment market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the home fitness equipment market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The global home fitness equipment market is expected to grow from $6.76 billion in 2019 to $9.49 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.4%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and other commercial activities that paved way for increasing demand for fitness equipment for home-based workouts and improvement of online fitness content. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $8.62 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of -3.16%.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider home fitness equipment market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The home fitness equipment market section of the report gives context. It compares the home fitness equipment market with other segments of the home fitness equipment market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, home fitness equipment market indicators comparison.

The market for home fitness equipment consists of sales of fitness equipment used at home. Home fitness equipment includes devices and machines used for performing and monitoring physical exercises at home for management of weight, improving stamina, developing muscle strength, improving appearance and personality, burning excess fat, simulating heart rate, or treating and recovering from medical conditions and to maintain overall health and fitness. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing home fitness equipment by the sales of these products.



North America was the largest region in the home fitness equipment market in 2019.



In September 2019 Anta Sports, a Chinese sports product company acquired Amer Sports for approximately $5.2 billion. Amer Sports, a leading sporting goods company with a strong portfolio of internationally recognized brands, is a Finnish parent company of Precor which designs and makes gym products such as indoor cycling bikes, running treadmills and elliptical machines. Through this acquisition, Anta Sports adds well-known sports brands like Wilson tennis rackets, Salomon ski boots and Arc'teryx outdoor gear to its portfolio along with the fitness equipment.



The home fitness equipment market covered in this report is segmented by product into treadmills; elliptical machines; rowing machines; strength training equipment; other and by applications into home; small gyms; offices; others.



Space limitation in homes is expected to limit the growth of the home fitness equipment market. People living in cities are confined to small homes or apartments to manage their expenses, which limits the amount of space for fitness equipment. According to American Council On Exercise, a treadmill or elliptical machine occupies 30 square feet, a stationary bike occupies 10 square feet, a rowing machine occupies 20 square feet, and free weights occupy 20 to 50 square feet of space. Moreover, the average size of a simple weight bench is 50 inches long and 19 inches wide. Therefore, it is difficult for the user to adjust everything in small spaces. Reduced space in houses resulting in space limitation for fitness equipment is hindering the market growth.



Virtual reality fitness equipment, accessories and apps are the emerging trends in the home fitness equipment market to get physical workouts, which can inspire and motivate to keep up fitness goals with fun games and real-life training scenarios. They not only inspire and motivate into working out and firming up the body but also saves thousands of dollars on cross trainers, treadmills and stationary bikes. For instance, the VR Fitness Company is creating the world's first reality gym experience by providing virtual reality fitness machines that are built to give a safe and fun aerobic session for all fitness levels and making exercise a lot more fun and exciting. Virtual reality accessories are also available in the market which is connected to fitness equipment over Bluetooth and are compatible with the fitness equipment.



Precautionary healthcare coupled with increasing preference for customized workout regime has contributed to the growth of the home fitness equipment market. Today people are inclined towards maintaining an active lifestyle with regular exercise which can maintain a healthy weight and decrease the risk of chronic diseases. According to Mayo Clinic, an American nonprofit academic medical center, 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity activity is needed in a week which includes physical activities such as fast walking or swimming as an important part of preventive care and to prevent weight gain. People prefer to have a customized workout and are getting trained by online experts and individual training courses in order to meet their requirements. Preventive and precautionary healthcare and customized workout regimes have increased the demand for the home fitness equipment market.



