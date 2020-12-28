New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telemonitoring Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960256/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. COPD Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$900.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Blood Pressure Monitoring segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $510.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR



The Telemonitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$510.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$695.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.



Glucose Monitoring Segment to Record 10.1% CAGR



In the global Glucose Monitoring segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$272.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$511 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$477.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Aerotel Medical Systems (19) Ltd.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

BioTelemetry, Inc.

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Dream Systems LLC.

eVisit, Inc.

General Electric Company

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

InTouch Health

LifeWatch AG

McKesson Corporation

Medtronic, Inc.

Philips Healthcare USA







