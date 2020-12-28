New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telemonitoring Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960256/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. COPD Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$900.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Blood Pressure Monitoring segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $510.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR
The Telemonitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$510.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$695.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.
Glucose Monitoring Segment to Record 10.1% CAGR
In the global Glucose Monitoring segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$272.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$511 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$477.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960256/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Telemonitoring Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Telemonitoring Systems Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Telemonitoring Systems Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: COPD Monitoring (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: COPD Monitoring (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: COPD Monitoring (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Blood Pressure Monitoring (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Blood Pressure Monitoring (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Blood Pressure Monitoring (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Glucose Monitoring (End-Use) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Glucose Monitoring (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Glucose Monitoring (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 14: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring (End-Use) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring (End-Use) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Telemonitoring Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Telemonitoring Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Telemonitoring Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 21: Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Telemonitoring Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Telemonitoring Systems Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 24: Canadian Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Telemonitoring Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Japanese Telemonitoring Systems Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 27: Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Telemonitoring Systems in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Telemonitoring Systems Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Telemonitoring Systems Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Telemonitoring Systems Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Telemonitoring Systems Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Telemonitoring Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 35: Telemonitoring Systems Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Telemonitoring Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: French Telemonitoring Systems Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Telemonitoring Systems Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Telemonitoring Systems Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Telemonitoring Systems in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Telemonitoring Systems Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Telemonitoring Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: United Kingdom Telemonitoring Systems Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Telemonitoring Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Telemonitoring Systems Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 51: Spanish Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Telemonitoring Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Telemonitoring Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 54: Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Telemonitoring Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Telemonitoring Systems Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Telemonitoring Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Telemonitoring Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Telemonitoring Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Telemonitoring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Telemonitoring Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Telemonitoring Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Telemonitoring Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Telemonitoring Systems Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian Telemonitoring Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Telemonitoring Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Telemonitoring Systems Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 69: Indian Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Telemonitoring Systems Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: South Korean Telemonitoring Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Telemonitoring Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Telemonitoring Systems Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Telemonitoring Systems Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 77: Telemonitoring Systems Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Telemonitoring Systems Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Demand for Telemonitoring Systems in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Telemonitoring Systems Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Telemonitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Telemonitoring Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: Telemonitoring Systems Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean Telemonitoring Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Telemonitoring Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian Telemonitoring Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian Telemonitoring Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Telemonitoring Systems Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican Telemonitoring Systems Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Telemonitoring Systems Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Telemonitoring Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 93: Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Telemonitoring Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 95: Telemonitoring Systems Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Telemonitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East Telemonitoring Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 98: Telemonitoring Systems Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 99: The Middle East Telemonitoring Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Telemonitoring Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Iranian Telemonitoring Systems Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Telemonitoring Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Telemonitoring Systems Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Telemonitoring Systems in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Telemonitoring Systems Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Telemonitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Telemonitoring Systems Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Telemonitoring Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Telemonitoring Systems Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Telemonitoring Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African Telemonitoring Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Telemonitoring Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 117: Telemonitoring Systems Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960256/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: