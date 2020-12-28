New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Small Satellite Technology Driving The Middle Eastern Space Market, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000029/?utm_source=GNW





It also covers the space policies of each of these countries and their developments. The objective of space laws is to support space companies to develop new satellite launches and services.



Future space missions are under development and those missions are likely to use small satellite systems. The small satellite technology has more opportunities in the space market to develop new earth observation and communication satellites.



Advanced imaging payloads are used in earth observation satellites to help provide services at a low cost. The development of new satellites using small satellite technology is evolving rapidly which will reduce the satellite’s mission cost. The use of new technology would bring new opportunities and new competitions in the space market. More private companies and governments are collaborating with research universities to evolve innovation in space (launch more new satellites in space), leading to growth and developments in the space market. The key trends that will help in future space developments include:

•New technology developments in the design and manufacture of small satellite systems such as microsatellite, nanosatellite, and cube satellite systems

•Improving ground operation for mobile satellite communication, high-speed internet, and broadband services

•Increasing investments for suborbital flights and space tourism business

•Evolution of small satellite systems, which are capable of delivering high-resolution images with low-cost investments

•Increased usage of small satellite systems in earth observation and communication satellite to operate in LEO

•Increase in usage of Ku-band satellites that help in providing low-cost services

•Use of small satellite to enable a large satellite constellation

•New military satellites used as spies for monitoring borders; higher military threats for Israel; government’s plans to start investing in the space program for developing more new military satellites and missiles

•Improving the capacity of military satellites for monitoring borders in real time

•Increasing government involvement in space programs

•Government support for research universities by providing funds for developing new satellite launches and services

•Space exploration missions as a long-term driver for future space programs; UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Iran focused on investing more in space exploration missions to the Mars and the Moon and the space tourism business

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000029/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001