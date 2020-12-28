Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Automotive Lubricants Market, by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Two-wheeler, M&HCV, LCV, Tractors), by Lubricant Type (Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Grease, Transmission Fluids and Others), by Base Oil, by Demand Category, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Automotive Lubricants Market was valued INR 404.45 Billion in FY2020 and is projected to reach INR 527.78 Billion by FY2027.



Growth in automobile production and increasing sales of passenger cars and two wheeler are driving demand for automotive lubricant in the country. Moreover, low crude oil prices leading to stronger margins, increasing consumer awareness towards the utilization of better quality lubricant, implementation of Euro VI and Automotive Mission Plan 2016-2026 are further expected to fuel the Indian Automotive Lubricants Market in the coming years.



The Indian Automotive Lubricants Market can be segregated based on vehicle type, lubricant type, base oil, demand category and region. In terms of vehicle type, market can be classified to passenger car, two wheeler, medium & heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV), light commercial vehicle (LCV), and tractor.



Two wheeler led the market in FY2020 with share of 36.97% and the trend is likely to continue through FY2026. Expanding production of two wheelers and continuously expanding two wheeler fleet are among the prominent factors aiding India two wheeler lubricant market.



Moreover, increasing pollution, rising traffic congestion and entry of leading global two wheeler manufacturers in the country is boosting the two wheelers market in the country, which is positively influencing the country's two wheeler lubricant market.



In recent past, the Indian Lubricants Market is observing a phase of consolidation to sustain in Indian Market The lubricant sector had witnessed a considerable number of mergers and acquisition in past Merger of Penzoil with Shell Lubricant, Elf Lubricant acquisition with Total Lubricant, etc, are some examples.



Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: FY2013 - FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2021 - FY2027

Report Scope:



Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Two-wheeler

H&MCV (including OTR)

LCV (Including 3W)

Tractors

Market, By Lubricant Type:

Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Grease

Transmission Fluids

Others

Market, By Base Oils

Mineral Oil

Semi-Synthetic Oil

Synthetic Oil

Market, By Region:

North India

West India

East India

South India

Market, By Demand Category:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Original Equipment Supplier (OES)

Aftermarket (AM)

Market, By Sales Channel:

Garage/Workshop

Retailer

Authorized Distributor

Petrol Pumps

Online Sale

Market, By Company:

Indian Oil Corporation

Castrol India Limited

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Tidewater Oil Corporation India Limited

Others

Competitive Landscape

Indian Oil Corporation

Castrol India Limited

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Tidewater Oil Corporation India Limited

Valvoline Cummins Private Limited

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited

Shell India Markets Private Limited

ExxonMobil Lubricants Private Limited

Total Oil India Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6l75ag

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900