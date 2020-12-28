Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Automotive Lubricants Market, by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Two-wheeler, M&HCV, LCV, Tractors), by Lubricant Type (Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Grease, Transmission Fluids and Others), by Base Oil, by Demand Category, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Automotive Lubricants Market was valued INR 404.45 Billion in FY2020 and is projected to reach INR 527.78 Billion by FY2027.
Growth in automobile production and increasing sales of passenger cars and two wheeler are driving demand for automotive lubricant in the country. Moreover, low crude oil prices leading to stronger margins, increasing consumer awareness towards the utilization of better quality lubricant, implementation of Euro VI and Automotive Mission Plan 2016-2026 are further expected to fuel the Indian Automotive Lubricants Market in the coming years.
The Indian Automotive Lubricants Market can be segregated based on vehicle type, lubricant type, base oil, demand category and region. In terms of vehicle type, market can be classified to passenger car, two wheeler, medium & heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV), light commercial vehicle (LCV), and tractor.
Two wheeler led the market in FY2020 with share of 36.97% and the trend is likely to continue through FY2026. Expanding production of two wheelers and continuously expanding two wheeler fleet are among the prominent factors aiding India two wheeler lubricant market.
Moreover, increasing pollution, rising traffic congestion and entry of leading global two wheeler manufacturers in the country is boosting the two wheelers market in the country, which is positively influencing the country's two wheeler lubricant market.
In recent past, the Indian Lubricants Market is observing a phase of consolidation to sustain in Indian Market The lubricant sector had witnessed a considerable number of mergers and acquisition in past Merger of Penzoil with Shell Lubricant, Elf Lubricant acquisition with Total Lubricant, etc, are some examples.
Years Considered for this Report:
Report Scope:
Market, By Vehicle Type:
Market, By Lubricant Type:
Market, By Base Oils
Market, By Region:
Market, By Demand Category:
Market, By Sales Channel:
Market, By Company:
Competitive Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6l75ag
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: