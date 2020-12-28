New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960253/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.8% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Telecom Service Assurance Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 126-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accenture PLC

Amdocs, Inc.

CA Technologies, Inc.

Comarch SA

Ericsson AB

HPe Co.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Mycom Osi

NEC Corporation

NetScout Systems, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Spirent Communications PLC

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Teoco Corporation

Viavi Solutions, Inc.

ZTE Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960253/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Telecom Service Assurance Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Software (Solution) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Software (Solution) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Software (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Services (Solution) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Services (Solution) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Services (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Telecom Service Assurance Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Telecom Service Assurance Solutions

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution:

2020 to 2027



Table 11: Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market in the

United States by Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 12: United States Telecom Service Assurance Solutions

Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to

2027



Table 14: Canadian Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Historic

Market Review by Solution in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 15: Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Telecom Service Assurance

Solutions: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027



Table 17: Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market

Share Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period

2020-2027



Table 20: Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market by

Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Telecom Service Assurance Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020-2027



Table 26: Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market in France

by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 29: French Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market

Share Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market by

Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Telecom Service Assurance

Solutions: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Solution for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Telecom Service Assurance Solutions

Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Telecom Service Assurance Solutions

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution:

2020-2027



Table 41: Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe Telecom Service Assurance Solutions

Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market in

Asia-Pacific by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Telecom Service Assurance Solutions

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Telecom Service Assurance Solutions

Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Telecom Service Assurance Solutions

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020

to 2027



Table 47: Rest of World Telecom Service Assurance Solutions

Historic Market Review by Solution in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for

2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960253/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001