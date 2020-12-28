AuctionAuction results
Auction date2020-12-28
Payment date2020-12-28
Maturity date2021-03-29
Term13 weeks
Offered volume, SEK bnUnlimited
Total bid amount, SEK bn0
Number of bids0
Alloted volume, SEK bn0
Interest rateRepo rate


Auction date2020-12-28
Payment date2020-12-28
Maturity date2021-06-28
Term26 weeks
Offered volume, SEK bnUnlimited
Total bid amount, SEK bn0
Number of bids0
Alloted volume, SEK bn0
Interest rateRepo rate