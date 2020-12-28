Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Orthopedic Garments, Soft Goods and Braces Market Research Report: By Type (Vests, Socks, Pantyhose, Masks, Sleeves, Supports and Braces), Use Area (Knee, Ankle, Elbow, Hand/Wrist, Shoulder, Neck), Gender (Men, Women) - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin American (LATAM) orthopedic garments market is projected to reach a value of $376.3 million in 2030, increasing from $223.1 million in 2019, progressing at a 5.2% CAGR during the 2020-2030.



The market is growing due to the rising burden of orthopedic diseases, presence of major physiotherapists in the region, easy product availability and affordability, and increasing geriatric population. The LATAM orthopedic soft goods & braces market reached $177.4 million in 2019, and is projected to register 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



On the basis of type, the market is divided into supports & braces, bests, sleeves, masks, socks, and pantyhose, out of which, the largest revenue share is predicted to be occupied by the braces and support category in 2030. These products are used widely by patients suffering from orthopedic disabilities and disorders. In addition to this, these products are also being utilized in rehabilitation, after orthopedic surgeries are conducted.



When use area is taken into consideration, the LATAM orthopedic soft goods & braces market is divided into knee, shoulder, ankle, neck, hand/wrist, and elbow. Among all these, the knee division dominated the market in the past and is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. These products are available easily for knee injuries, discomfort, and disorders. Furthermore, these products are also being utilized by people suffering from arthritis and sports injuries. These factors are driving the growth of this category.



Considering the geographical scenario, Brail accounted for the largest share of the LATAM orthopedic garments market during the historical period (2014-2019). The country is further expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the presence major players and increasing prevalence orthopedic diseases. The rising awareness regarding the preventive orthopedic care is also predicted to result in the rising demand for orthopedic garments in the country in the coming years.



A key trend being witnessed in the LATAM orthopedic garments market is the advancements in orthopedic products. As the incidence or orthopedic disorders and diseases is rising, the advancements in different orthopedic products, including soft goods, garments, and braces, are increasing as well. According to the data by Orthopedics Design & Technology magazine, 2019, the advancements that have been introduced in orthopedic braces and soft goods have proven to be extensively useful for patients.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope (Orthopedic Garments Market)

1.4 Research Scope (Orthopedic Soft Goods and Braces Market)

1.5 Analysis Period

1.6 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.7 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Baseline Methodology

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition - Orthopedic Garments Market

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Vests

4.1.1.2 Socks

4.1.1.3 Pantyhose

4.1.1.4 Masks

4.1.1.5 Sleeves

4.1.1.6 Supports and braces

4.1.1.7 Others

4.1.2 By Use Area

4.1.2.1 Knee

4.1.2.2 Ankle

4.1.2.3 Elbow

4.1.2.4 Hand/wrist

4.1.2.5 Shoulder

4.1.2.6 Neck

4.1.2.7 Others

4.1.3 By Gender

4.1.3.1 Men

4.1.3.2 Women

4.2 Definition - Orthopedic Soft Goods and Braces Market

4.2.1 By Type

4.2.1.1 Calf/thigh

4.2.1.2 Hand/wrist

4.2.1.3 Knee

4.2.1.4 Ankle

4.2.1.5 Elbow

4.2.1.6 Back

4.2.1.7 Shoulder

4.2.1.8 Neck

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trend

4.3.1.1 Advancements in the orthopedic products

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Growing burden of orthopedic diseases

4.3.2.2 Rising healthcare expenditure

4.3.2.3 Surging geriatric population

4.3.2.4 Rising number of sports and road accidents

4.3.2.5 Initiatives by public and private organizations to raise awareness about orthopedic surgeries

4.3.2.6 Cost-effectiveness of hip replacement and knee replacement surgeries

4.3.2.7 Presence of a large number of physiotherapists

4.3.2.8 Easy product affordability and availability

4.3.2.9 Growing awareness related to preventive care

4.3.2.10 Impact analysis of drivers on the market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Weak focus on epidemiological studies

4.3.3.2 Limited clinical evidence to support therapeutic efficacy of products and effectiveness of road safety programs

4.3.3.3 Limited options to customize OTC orthopedic braces and supports

4.3.3.4 Impact analysis of restraints on the market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Product sales through e-commerce

4.3.4.2 Marketing initiatives to create brand awareness and boost product sales

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 5. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

5.1 Orthopedic Garments Market

5.1.1 By Type

5.1.2 By Use Area

5.1.3 By Gender

5.1.4 By Country

5.2 Orthopedic Soft Goods and Braces Market

5.2.1 By Product

5.2.2 By Type

5.2.3 By Country



Chapter 6. Brazil Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Mexico Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Argentina Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. Colombia Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Chile Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Peru Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 12. Ecuador Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Brand Mapping

13.1.1 Orthopedic Garments, Soft Goods & Braces Market

13.2 Strategic Developments

13.2.1 Product Launches and Approvals

13.2.2 Acquisitions

13.2.3 Partnerships



Chapter 14. Company Profiles

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew PLC

3M Company

Essity AB

Beiersdorf AG

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

BREG Inc.

DJO Global Inc.

Bauerfeind AG

Becker Orthopedic

Acumed LLC

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Implus Corporation

Ossur hf

medi GmbH & Co. KG

Remington Products Company

THUASNE

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

