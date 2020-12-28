Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Air Purifiers Market, by Filter Type (Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon, Prefilter + HEPA and HEPA and Other Air Purifiers), by Price Segment, by Sales Channel (General Trade and Modern Trade), by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vietnamese Air Purifiers Market stood at USD 38.05 Million in 2019 and is forecast to reach USD 160.05 Million by 2030



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to rising concerns towards constantly degrading air quality across the country owing to rising construction activities, rapid industrialization and growing number of vehicles.



Air purifiers are being increasingly used to filter contaminants and particulate matter present in the air. Consequently, growing concerns regarding the harmful effects of air pollution on health are expected to boost the demand for air purifiers in the country during forecast period.



The Vietnamese Air Purifiers Market can be segregated based on filter type, price segment and sales channel. In terms of filter type, the market can be segregated into prefilter + HEPA + activated carbon, prefilter + HEPA, HEPA and other air purifiers.



Out of these, Prefilter + HEPA + activated carbon led the market in 2019 with share of 45.23% and the segment is anticipated to continue dominance until 2030 as these purifiers have no side-effects on human health and provide highly efficient air purification with HEPA filters removing dust as well as particulate matters and activated carbon filters facilitating odor removal.



Leading companies operating in the Vietnamese Air Purifiers Market include Sharp Electronics (Vietnam) Company Limited, Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd., Daikin Air Conditioning Vietnam JSC, Hitachi Home Electronics Vietnam Co. Ltd., Carpa Vietnam Trade Joint Stock Company (Coway), Blueair AB, A.O. Smith Vietnam Company Limited, Hop Phat Medical Equipment Import & Export Joint Company (Beurer), Samsung Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd, AB Electrolux and Honeywell International Inc. Air purifier companies are working on cost-effective technologies to make air purifier more affordable.



For instance, Honeywell provides air purifiers with Pre-filter, HEPA and HiSiv filter, which takes in the air from sides and bottom and releases the pure air from the top. Sharp also came up with air purifiers that both clean the air and catch mosquitoes, which also save the cost of mosquito sprays. Such technological advancements are gaining momentum in Vietnam.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Vietnam Air Purifier Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Preferences

5.2. Preferred Point of Purchase

5.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision



6. Vietnam Air Purifiers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Filter Type (Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon, Prefilter + HEPA and HEPA and Other Air Purifiers)

6.2.2. By Price Segment (Low, Medium, High)

6.2.3. By Sales Channel (General Trade and Modern Trade)

6.2.4. Vietnam Air Purifiers Online Sales, By Top 3 Online Players (Market Share, 2019)

6.2.5. By Company

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Vietnam Consumer Appliances Retail Market Share (By Consumer Appliances Type)

6.4. List of Best-Selling Models Sold Through Offline & Online Channel

6.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Filter Type & By Region)



7. Vietnam Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon Air Purifiers Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Sales Channel

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. Vietnam Prefilter + HEPA Air Purifiers Market Outlook



9. Vietnam HEPA Air Purifiers Market Outlook



10. Import - Export Analysis



11. Supply Chain Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. Vietnam Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Sharp Electronics (Vietnam) Company Limited

16.2. Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd.

16.3. Daikin Air Conditioning Vietnam JSC

16.4. Hitachi Home Electronics Vietnam Co. Ltd.

16.5. Carpa Vietnam Trade Joint Stock Company (Coway)

16.6. Blueair AB

16.7. A.O. Smith Vietnam Company Limited

16.8. Hop Phat Medical Equipment Import & Export Joint Company (Beurer)

16.9. AB Electrolux

16.10. Honeywell International Inc.

16.11. Samsung Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd



17. Strategic Recommendations



