Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Ready Mix Concrete Market, by Production (On Site and Off Site), by Product Type (Transit Mixed Concrete and Shrink Mixed Concrete), by Application (Commercial, Residential, Infrastructure and Industrial), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The India Ready Mix Concrete Market was valued USD 2378.11 Million in FY2020 and the market is forecast to grow at CAGR of 16.21% during the forecast period.
Ready mix concrete is a mixture of cement, supplementary materials, aggregates, water and mixtures in defined proportions. In RMC, all the ingredients are proportioned in accordance with the standard codes of practice to get the targeted strength and durability. The quality of concrete depends on the way it is mixed, placed, compacted, finished, cured and protected. RMC is preferred over normal concrete owing to ease of use, convenience, and better quality.
Factors like increasing urbanization, growing population and rising focus of government on infrastructural development are driving the India Ready Mix Concrete Market. The government of India launched smart cities program to create cities equipped with good infrastructure offering high quality of life through smart solutions, which is likely to foster the demand for RMC. Further, establishment of manufacturing facilities and power plants to keep up with the growing demand for energy, is further anticipated to stimulate the demand for RMC during the forecast period.
The India Ready Mix Concrete Market is segmented based on production, product type, application, region and company. Based on application, the market can be segmented into commercial, residential, industrial and infrastructure. The infrastructure segment is anticipated to dominate the market with share of 55.24% in FY2026 on account of growing construction activities such as construction of highways, roads, dams, airports, among others.
The commercial segment is also expected to hold substantial market share during the forecast period due to growing population with improved standard of living, which is resulting in rising construction of commercial buildings such as shopping malls, schools, offices, colleges, banks, and hospitals.
