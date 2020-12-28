Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ASEAN Water Purifier Market, by Product Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount & Others {Tankless, Smart Purifiers etc.}), by Sales Channel (Retail, Distributor and Others), by Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ASEAN Water Purifier Market was valued USD 749.84 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 9.71% during the forecast period.



Rapid urbanization, favourable government regulations for safe and portable water and growing industrial developments is expected to drive growth in the ASEAN Water Purifier Market. Furthermore, rising number of waterborne disease and health disorders due to increasing levels of pollutants in groundwater and rivers, increasing level of contaminants in water such as suspended solids, toxins, harmful gases & chemicals coupled with depleting natural water resources is anticipated to fuel the water purifiers market in the region.



According to several reports, water reserves in various countries in the ASEAN region are declining due to numerous episodes of drought and climatic changes, thereby aggravating water management challenges and issues in the country. Nearly all ASEAN countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and others experience water shortage with little action actively being taken to address it. Thus, water purifier sales are anticipated to register strong growth in order to meet the increasing demand for safe drinking water in the region.



The ASEAN Water Purifier Market is categorized based on product type, sales channel and country. Based on product type, the market is segmented into under sink, counter top, faucet mount & others. Out of these, under sink segment accounted for 50.45% share of the market in 2019 and the dominance of the segment is forecast to continue in the forthcoming years as these type of water purifiers are compact and require less space.



Based on the country, Vietnam occupied largest share of water purifier in 2019 as the water purifier market in the country is majorily import driven. Besides, supply of bad quality tap water in households across major cities is positively influencing the growth of the market through 2026.



Major players operating in the ASEAN Water Purifier Market are Karofi Group Joint Stock Company, The Kangaroo Group, Unilever PLC, A.O. Smith Corporation, Coway Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Xiaomi Corporation, Novita SG Pte Ltd., and Brita GmbH.



Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation across the globe, most of the water purifier manufacturers are increasing their online presence through online support systems such as dedicated product video mapping offering all the details and benefits regarding the product, assigning a product executive who can assist and guide the audience in a more fruitful way, thereby giving all the benefits and experience of retail shopping to customers.



Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Brand Awareness (Unaided/Aided)

4.3. Product Pricing Satisfaction Level

4.4. Unmet Needs



5. Impact of COVID-19 on ASEAN Water Purifier Market



6. ASEAN Water Purifier Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount & Others {Tankless, Smart Purifiers etc.})

6.2.2. By Sales Channel (Retail, Distributor and Others)

6.2.3. By Country

6.2.4. By Company

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Indonesia Water Purifier Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type

7.2.2. By Sales Channel



8. Vietnam Water Purifier Market Outlook



9. Philippines Water Purifier Market Outlook



10. Singapore Water Purifier Market Outlook



11. Myanmar Water Purifier Market Outlook



12. Cambodia Water Purifier Market Outlook



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Karofi Group Joint Stock Company

15.2. The Kangaroo Group

15.3. Unilever PLC

15.4. A.O. Smith Corporation

15.5. Coway Co. Ltd.

15.6. Panasonic Corporation

15.7. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

15.8. Xiaomi Corporation

15.9. Novita SG Pte Ltd.

15.10. Brita GmbH



16. Strategic Recommendations



