The Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market is the sixth consecutive report analysing the latest developments on the connected car market worldwide. This strategic research report provides you with 300 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.



Highlights from this report:

Insights from numerous executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on car populations and new car registrations worldwide.

Comprehensive overview of the car OEM telematics value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Detailed profiles of 22 major car OEMs and their telematics propositions.

Updated market forecasts by region lasting until 2025.

This report answers the following questions:

What is the current status of the car OEM telematics industry?

Which are the key OEM telematics applications?

Which are the leading telematics service providers?

How are mobile operators positioning themselves in the telematics value chain?

What telematics offerings are available from the leading car OEMs today?

What business models are used by car OEMs?

How will the market evolve in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and MEA?

How will autonomous cars, electric vehicles and carsharing change the need for connectivity?

Who should buy this report?

The Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market is the foremost source of information about the rapid adoption of car telematics. Whether you are a car manufacturer, telematics service provider, telecom operator, content provider, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

Key Topics Covered:



1 The global passenger car market

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Car manufacturers

1.3 Overview of car OEM telematics services

1.4 Regulatory compliance

1.5 Market trends

1.5.1 Hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and all-electric vehicles

1.5.2 Carsharing and personal transportation as a service

1.5.3 ADAS and autonomous driving technologies

1.5.4 Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication



2 Car telematics solutions

2.1 Car telematics infrastructure

2.1.1 Vehicle segment

2.1.2 Tracking segment

2.1.3 Network segment

2.1.4 Service segment

2.2 Car telematics applications

2.2.1 eCall and roadside assistance

2.2.2 Stolen vehicle tracking

2.2.3 Motor insurance telematics

2.2.4 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance

2.2.5 Over-the-air updates

2.2.6 Leasing and rental fleet management

2.2.7 Electronic toll collection and congestion charging

2.2.8 Remote control and convenience services

2.2.9 Connected navigation and infotainment

2.2.10 Connected in-vehicle payments

2.2.11 Wi-Fi hotspot

2.3 Connectivity options

2.3.1 Tethered devices

2.3.2 Integrated smartphone solutions

2.3.3 Embedded connectivity solutions

2.3.4 SIM solutions and embedded UICC



3 OEM telematics propositions

3.1 BMW

3.1.1 Overview of BMW group passenger car models

3.1.2 BMW ConnectedDrive infotainment and mobility services

3.1.3 BMW and MINI CarData

3.1.4 The MINI Connected system

3.2 BYD Auto

3.2.1 Overview of BYD passenger car models

3.2.2 BYD connected car services

3.3 Changan Motors

3.3.1 Overview of Changan Motors passenger car models

3.3.2 Overview of Changan Motors InCall

3.4 Daimler Group

3.4.1 Overview of Mercedes-Benz passenger car models

3.4.2 Overview of Mercedes-Benz telematics services

3.4.3 The COMAND Online infotainment system

3.4.4 MBUX - Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system

3.4.5 Mercedes Me services

3.4.6 Mercedes-Benz' connected service platforms in North America

3.5 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

3.5.1 Overview of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles passenger car models

3.5.2 The Uconnect infotainment systems

3.5.3 Uconnect connected services

3.5.4 Mopar Connect in Europe

3.6 Ford Motor Company

3.6.1 Overview of Ford passenger car models

3.6.2 The Ford SYNC infotainment system

3.6.3 Ford SYNC connected services

3.6.4 Ford Pass Connect (SYNC Connect)

3.6.5 Autonomic's Transportation Mobility Cloud

3.7 Geely

3.7.1 Overview of Geely passenger car models

3.7.2 Geely connected car services

3.8 General Motors

3.8.1 Overview of the main GM passenger car brands

3.8.2 GM OnStar telematics services

3.8.3 Connected infotainment systems and apps

3.9 Great Wall Motors

3.9.1 Overview of Great Wall Motors passenger car models

3.9.2 The GWM Haval Connected telematics system

3.10 Honda Motor Company

3.10.1 Overview of Honda and Acura passenger car models

3.10.2 Overview of Honda and Acura telematics solutions

3.10.3 The HondaLink in-car connectivity system

3.10.4 The AcuraLink connected car systems and services

3.11 Hyundai Motor Group

3.11.1 Overview of Hyundai and Kia passenger car models

3.11.2 Overview of the Hyundai Motor Group's telematics solutions

3.11.3 The Hyundai Blue Link telematics service in North America

3.11.4 The Kia UVO infotainment system and UVO telematics services

3.12 Jaguar Land Rover Automotive

3.12.1 Overview of Jaguar Land Rover passenger car models

3.12.2 Jaguar Land Rover telematics services

3.13 Mazda Motor Corporation

3.13.1 Overview of Mazda passenger car models

3.13.2 The Mazda Connect infotainment system

3.14 Nissan Motor Company

3.14.1 Overview of Nissan and Infiniti passenger car models

3.14.2 Nissan and Infiniti connected car services

3.14.3 NissanConnect Services

3.14.4 Infiniti North America connected car services

3.14.5 NissanConnect and Infiniti InTouch infotainment systems

3.15 Groupe PSA

3.15.1 Overview of Peugeot, Citroen and Opel passenger car models

3.15.2 Groupe PSA telematics services

3.15.3 Free2Move

3.16 Renault Group

3.16.1 Overview of Renault, Dacia and Lada passenger car models

3.16.2 Renault R-Link and Easy Link infotainment systems and connected services

3.16.3 Renault Easy Connect

3.17 SAIC Motors

3.17.1 Overview of SAIC Motors passenger car models

3.17.2 The SAIC connected car programmes

3.18 Subaru

3.18.1 Overview of Subaru passenger car models

3.18.2 The Subaru STARLINK infotainment system

3.18.3 Subaru STARLINK connected car system

3.19 Tesla

3.19.1 Overview of Tesla passenger car models

3.19.2 Tesla telematics and infotainment services

3.20 Toyota Motor Corporation

3.20.1 Overview of Toyota and Lexus passenger car models

3.20.2 Overview of Toyota and Lexus telematics services

3.20.3 The T-Connect and G-LINK telematics services for the Japanese market

3.20.4 Entune/Enform and Safety Connect telematics services in North America

3.20.5 Toyota and Lexus telematics services in the Middle East

3.20.6 Toyota and Lexus connected services in Europe

3.21 Volkswagen Group

3.21.1 Overview of Volkswagen Group passenger car brands and models

3.21.2 Volkswagen Automotive Cloud

3.21.3 The Audi Connect telematics service

3.21.4 The Porsche Car Connect telematics service

3.21.5 Volkswagen We Ecosystem and Volkswagen We Connect

3.21.6 The Volkswagen Car-Net telematics services

3.22 Volvo Car Group

3.22.1 Overview of Volvo passenger car models

3.22.2 The Volvo On Call telematics service

3.22.3 The Volvo Sensus Connect infotainment system

3.22.4 Volvo In-car Delivery, Concierge Services and Car sharing



4 Connected car ecosystem players

4.1 Telematics service providers

4.1.1 Airbiquity

4.1.2 Beijing Yesway Information Technology

4.1.3 Bright Box

4.1.4 Cerence

4.1.5 Harman International

4.1.6 Octo Telematics

4.1.7PATEO

4.1.8 SiriusXM Connected Vehicle Services

4.1.9 Targa Telematics

4.1.10 WirelessCar

4.1.11 Xevo

4.2 Mobile operators

4.2.1AT&T

4.2.2 China Unicom

4.2.3 Deutsche Telekom

4.2.4 T-Mobile US

4.2.5 Telefonica Group

4.2.6 Verizon Communications

4.2.7 Vodafone and Vodafone Automotive

4.3 IoT managed service providers

4.3.1Aeris

4.3.2 Cubic Telecom

4.3.3 Tata Communications

4.3.4 Transatel

4.3.5 Truphone

4.4 Marketplace and developer platform providers

4.4.1 CCC

4.4.2 High Mobility

4.4.3 LexisNexis

4.4.4 Otonomo

4.4.5 Smartcar

4.4.6 Verisk Analytics

4.4.7Wejo



5 Market forecasts and trends

5.1 Car telematics market forecasts

5.1.1 Car sales forecast

5.1.2 Car telematics forecast

5.1.3 Car telematics in the EU+EFTA and Eastern Europe

5.1.4 Car telematics in North America

5.1.5 Car telematics in Latin America

5.1.6 Car telematics in Asia-Pacific

5.1.7 Car telematics in the Middle East and Africa

5.1.8 Hardware and service revenue forecast

5.1.9 Embedded TCU shipments by technology

5.2 Application trends

5.2.1 Mass market safety services driven by regional mandates

5.2.2 OEM SVT services compete with aftermarket services in many countries

5.2.3 Connected navigation faces competition from free smartphone apps .

5.2.4 Handset based infotainment services complements embedded solutions 76

5.2.5 Remote control features become standard

5.2.6 CRM solutions and vehicle diagnostics enable improved customer care

5.2.7 Connectivity enables new car distribution models

5.2.8 Usage-based insurance to remain an aftermarket service in most countries 79

5.2.9 Wi-Fi hotspots enable convenient connectivity for passengers

5.2.10 Over-the-air (OTA) updates reduce recall expenses

5.2.11 Call centre convenience services become less common

5.2.12 AI-powered in-car personal assistants to complement concierge services .

5.2.13 Concierge services change form to services delivered to the vehicle

5.2.14 Apple CarPlay and Android Auto drive uptake of smartphone integration

5.2.15 Automotive OEMs to collaborate in a wide ecosystem of partners

5.2.16 Data exchanges to make OEM data available for third-party providers

5.2.17 In-vehicle commerce platforms are emerging on mature markets

5.3 Value chain analysis

5.3.1 Automotive suppliers

5.3.2 Telematics service providers

5.3.3 Car manufacturers

5.3.4 Telecoms industry players

5.3.5 Software, application and content suppliers

5.4 Mergers and acquisitions

