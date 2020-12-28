Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Cars Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global autonomous cars market.
The global autonomous cars market reached a value of nearly $818.6 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $818.6 billion in 2019 to $772.8 billion in 2020 at a rate of -5.6%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it.
The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 ad reach $1,191.8 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach $1,642.9 billion in 2025 growing at a CAGR of 17.4%, and $3,195.0 billion in 2030 growing at a CAGR of 14.2%.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the autonomous cars market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? the global autonomous cars market opportunities and strategies to 2030 report answers all these questions and many more.
Growth in the historic period resulted from rapid urbanization, emerging countries growth, and favourable government initiatives in developing countries. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were lack of infrastructure in developing countries, and high cost of autonomous vehicles. Going forward, increasing R&D investments for self-driving vehicles, supportive government initiatives, revolution in road safety, and technological innovations will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the autonomous cars market in the future include stringent regulations, security and safety concerns, reductions in free trade, and impact of COVID-19.
The autonomous cars market is segmented by product type into Semi-Autonomous Cars, and Fully-Autonomous Cars. The semi-autonomous cars market was the largest segment of the autonomous cars market segmented by product type, accounting for 97.1% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the fully-autonomous cars segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the autonomous cars market, at a CAGR of 35.8%.
The autonomous cars market is also segmented by application into Civil, Offline Taxis, Ride Hailing and Ride Sharing, Robo Taxis, and Others. The civil market was the largest application segment of the autonomous cars market accounting for 67.2% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the ride hailing and ride sharing segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the autonomous cars market, at a CAGR of 10.4%.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global autonomous cars market, accounting for 44.1% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe, North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the autonomous cars market will be the Middle East, and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.3% and 12.2% respectively. These will be followed by Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 11.5% and 11.0% respectively.
The global autonomous cars market is concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 70.0% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Daimler AG, General Motors Company, and Volkswagen AG
Amidst the unprecedented outbreak of corona virus, governments across the world are advising people to stay indoors and practice social distancing, to reduce the spread of the pandemic. This has decreased short-term potential growth opportunities for the autonomous cars market. COVID-19 pandemic has halted the manufacturing activity in the majority of countries, and resulted in supply chain disruptions. Besides, the pandemic is also expected to cause a delay in technology deployments in upcoming launches of autonomous cars.
To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the autonomous cars companies to focus on AI based products, invest in cybersecurity, invest in fully automated cars, invest in virtual reality and augmented reality, focus on investing in light weight vehicle components, expand in developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, leverage social media, participate in trade shows and events, increased requirement of R&D scientists and collaboration with taxi service providers.
