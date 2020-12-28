Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Canola Oil Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the canola oil market and it is poised to grow by 90.98 th MT during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The report on canola oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of canola oil and increasing emphasis on environmental-friendly and sustainable product packaging. In addition, health benefits of canola oil are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The canola oil market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the multiple applications as one of the prime reasons driving the canola oil market growth during the next few years.



The report on canola oil market covers the following areas:

Canola oil market sizing

Canola oil market forecast

Canola oil market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading canola oil market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Jivo Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Richardson International Ltd., Sunora Foods Inc., The J.M. Smucker Co., and Wilmar International Ltd.. Also, the canola oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Application by volume

Cooking oil - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

Industrial uses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

Market opportunity by Application by volume

6. Market Segmentation by End-User

Segmentation by end-user

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape by Volume

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Associated British Foods Plc

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Jivo Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

Louis Dreyfus Co. BV

Richardson International Ltd.

Sunora Foods Inc.

The J.M. Smucker Co.

Wilmar International Ltd.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

