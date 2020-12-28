Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Life Insurance Market to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the global and regional life insurance industry.



This report provides a detailed outlook of the Global Life Insurance industry.



It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium and loss ratio during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2023).



The report gives a comprehensive overview of the global and regional life insurance industry, key lines of business, key trends, drivers, challenges, regulatory overview and developments, and impact of the COVID-19 on the industry.



It provides insight into key technological developments impacting the Global Life Insurance industry.



It provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, overview, and comparative analysis of leading companies and top insurance markets' premium and profitability trends for every region.



The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling, and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on life insurance dynamics in the country.



Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of the life insurance industry.

Insights on key market trends in the life insurance industry.

Insights on key growth and profitability challenges in the life insurance industry.

Comparative analysis of leading life insurance providers.

In-depth analysis of regional markets.

Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the global and regional life insurance industry.

Insight on the future growth trend and market outlook.

Scope

It provides historical values for the global and regional life insurance industry for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the forecast period 2019-2023.

It offers a detailed analysis of the regional life insurance industry and market forecasts to 2023.

It provides key market trends in the Global Life Insurance industry.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the global retail and commercial life insurance sectors.

It analyzes consumer preference in purchasing life insurance via different channels.

It provides rankings, premiums, and market share of top global and regional life insurers and analyzes the competitive landscape.

Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the global and regional life insurance industry.

In-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the Global Life Insurance industry.

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and top 20 regional markets.

Understand the key dynamics, trends, and growth opportunities in the global and regional life insurance industry.

Identify key regulatory developments impacting market growth.

Identify growth opportunities in key regional markets.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Market Trends

COVID-19 Impact Assessment

Key Market Trends

Global Overview

Market Size

Commercial and Retail

Top Markets

Consumer Preferences

Cross-Product Penetration

Competitive Landscape

Market Competition Overview

Company Profiles

Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

North America

South and Central America

Market Outlook

Key Statistics

Appendix

Definitions

About the Publisher

Companies Mentioned

Metlife Inc

China Life Insurance (Group) Company

Legal & General Group Public Limited Company

Prudential Financial Inc

Allianz SE

Ping An Insurance Company of China Limited

Prudential Plc

Unitedhealth Group

Life Insurance Corpora

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9awdrl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900