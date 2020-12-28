ESCONDIDO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - CB Scientific. Inc. (OTC:CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative products and services for the ambulatory noninvasive cardiac monitoring space, announces today the addition of dozens of new device clinical trials of its my-Cam device and new hospital monitoring contracts through the Company’s exclusive authorized distributor, Mango Wellness Co., Ltd. (MWC) and My Cardia Thailand Co., Ltd. (MCT) in Thailand.

Mango Wellness Co., Ltd.’s successful participation as an exhibitor at the Royal College of Physicians of Thailand Annual Conference in Pattaya, Thailand, Oct. 29-31, and again at the Thailand Cardiologist Annual Conference in Hua Hin, Thailand, Dec. 10-12, produced overwhelming interest from more than 160 physicians who have requested on-site evaluations of the Company’s innovative my-Cam monitor and my-Cardia software portal in these two regions of Thailand. Mango Wellness Co., Ltd. and My Cardia Thailand anticipate adding 100 contracted hospitals in the first quarter of 2021, totaling more than 1,000 ambulatory remote cardiac event monitoring tests during this time.

Further penetration of the remote cardiac monitoring market in 1,300 hospitals in Thailand, given the increased shift towards home healthcare and growing concerns pertaining to the early detection of cardiac heart rhythm abnormalities, is expected as MWC and MCT expand their outreach throughout the country.

CB Scientific plans to make further announcements to keep its shareholders, industry participants, and the public markets informed through press releases and regulatory filings as new developments occur.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information disclosure may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.