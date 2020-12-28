Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global GPS Tracker Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the GPS tracker market and it is poised to grow by $568.09 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on GPS tracker market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing investment in satellite deployment and growing investment in LTE network.



The GPS tracker market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies increasing demand for fleet management system as one of the prime reasons driving the GPS tracker market growth during the next few years.



The report on GPS tracker market covers the following areas:

GPS tracker market sizing

GPS tracker market forecast

GPS tracker market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading GPS tracker market vendors that include CalAmp Corp., Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., Geotab Inc., JSC Teltonika, Navtelecom LLC, ORBCOMM Inc., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless Inc., UAB Ruptela, and Xirgo Technologies LLC. Also, the GPS tracker market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape



Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Logistics and transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Construction and mining - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CalAmp Corp.

Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Geotab Inc.

JSC Teltonika

Navtelecom LLC

ORBCOMM Inc.

Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

Sierra Wireless Inc.

UAB Ruptela

Xirgo Technologies LLC

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

