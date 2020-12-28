Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tomato Ketchup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tomato ketchup market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Tomato ketchup refers to a cold condiment manufactured from soft red tomatoes. It is widely used in numerous cuisines as a base sauce and is usually served along with fast food items, such as sandwiches, burgers, fries and grilled or fried meat. The ketchup is prepared by blending tomato juice, puree or paste with spices, which are further cooked to reach the desired consistency. It also includes onion, allspice, coriander, clove, cumin, garlic, mustard, vinegar, salt and additional sweeteners to enhance the flavor of the final product. Currently, tomato ketchup is available in multiple flavored variants and can be conveniently stored in bottles and pouch packaging.



Significant growth in the food and beverage industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the changing lifestyles of consumers and the increasing preference for ready-to-eat fast food items are providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, hotels, cafes and quick serving restaurants (QSRs) also offer tomato ketchup to enhance the flavor of their dishes, thereby favoring the market growth.



Additionally, the increasing consumer inclination toward organic ketchup is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Due to the rising health consciousness among consumers, product manufacturers are using chemical- and pesticide-free tomatoes and adding natural sweeteners to create ketchup that is rich in antioxidants and other nutrients. Other factors, such as aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers through social media platforms, along with easy product availability through online retail channels, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global tomato ketchup market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global tomato ketchup market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, packaging, distribution channel and application.



Breakup by Type:

Flavoured

Regular

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Pouch

Bottle

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Household

Commercial

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Bolton Group S.r.l., Campbell Soup Company, Conagra Brands Inc, Del Monte Food Inc., General Mills Inc., Lee Kum Kee Company Limited, Nestle S.A., Premier Foods plc, Sky Valley & Organicville (Litehouse Inc.), Tate & Lyle plc, The Kraft Heinz Company and Unilever Plc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global tomato ketchup market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tomato ketchup market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global tomato ketchup market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Tomato Ketchup Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Flavoured

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Regular

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Packaging

7.1 Pouch

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Bottle

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Online Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Household

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Bolton Group S.r.l.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 Campbell Soup Company

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Conagra Brands Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Del Monte Food Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 General Mills Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Lee Kum Kee Company Limited

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Nestle S.A.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Premier Foods Plc

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Sky Valley & Organicville (Litehouse Inc.)

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Tate & Lyle Plc

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 The Kraft Heinz Company

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Unilever Plc

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4iv830

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900