Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tomato Ketchup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tomato ketchup market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Tomato ketchup refers to a cold condiment manufactured from soft red tomatoes. It is widely used in numerous cuisines as a base sauce and is usually served along with fast food items, such as sandwiches, burgers, fries and grilled or fried meat. The ketchup is prepared by blending tomato juice, puree or paste with spices, which are further cooked to reach the desired consistency. It also includes onion, allspice, coriander, clove, cumin, garlic, mustard, vinegar, salt and additional sweeteners to enhance the flavor of the final product. Currently, tomato ketchup is available in multiple flavored variants and can be conveniently stored in bottles and pouch packaging.
Significant growth in the food and beverage industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the changing lifestyles of consumers and the increasing preference for ready-to-eat fast food items are providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, hotels, cafes and quick serving restaurants (QSRs) also offer tomato ketchup to enhance the flavor of their dishes, thereby favoring the market growth.
Additionally, the increasing consumer inclination toward organic ketchup is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Due to the rising health consciousness among consumers, product manufacturers are using chemical- and pesticide-free tomatoes and adding natural sweeteners to create ketchup that is rich in antioxidants and other nutrients. Other factors, such as aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers through social media platforms, along with easy product availability through online retail channels, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global tomato ketchup market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global tomato ketchup market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, packaging, distribution channel and application.
Breakup by Type:
Breakup by Packaging:
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Breakup by Application:
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Bolton Group S.r.l., Campbell Soup Company, Conagra Brands Inc, Del Monte Food Inc., General Mills Inc., Lee Kum Kee Company Limited, Nestle S.A., Premier Foods plc, Sky Valley & Organicville (Litehouse Inc.), Tate & Lyle plc, The Kraft Heinz Company and Unilever Plc.
