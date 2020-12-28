New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Synchronous Condensers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960225/?utm_source=GNW
Hydrogen Cooled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.4% CAGR and reach US$216.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Air Cooled segment is readjusted to a revised 0.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $145.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.3% CAGR
The Synchronous Condensers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$145.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$106.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.2% and 0.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.2% CAGR.
Water Cooled Segment to Record 0.6% CAGR
In the global Water Cooled segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$128.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$131.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$74.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 199-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960225/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Synchronous Condenser Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Synchronous Condensers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Synchronous Condensers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Synchronous Condensers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Hydrogen Cooled (Cooling Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Hydrogen Cooled (Cooling Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Hydrogen Cooled (Cooling Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Air Cooled (Cooling Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Air Cooled (Cooling Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Air Cooled (Cooling Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Water Cooled (Cooling Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Water Cooled (Cooling Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Water Cooled (Cooling Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Synchronous Condenser Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Synchronous Condensers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Synchronous Condensers Market in the United States by
Cooling Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Synchronous Condensers Market Share
Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Synchronous Condensers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Synchronous Condensers Historic Market
Review by Cooling Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 18: Synchronous Condensers Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Cooling Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Synchronous Condensers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Synchronous Condensers Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Synchronous Condensers Market Share Analysis
by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Synchronous Condensers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 23: Synchronous Condensers Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Synchronous Condensers Market by Cooling
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Synchronous Condenser Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Synchronous Condensers Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Synchronous Condensers Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Synchronous Condensers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Synchronous Condensers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2020-2027
Table 29: Synchronous Condensers Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Cooling Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: European Synchronous Condensers Market Share
Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Synchronous Condensers Market in France by Cooling
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: French Synchronous Condensers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Synchronous Condensers Market Share Analysis
by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Synchronous Condensers Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Synchronous Condensers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Synchronous Condensers Market Share Breakdown
by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Synchronous Condensers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Synchronous Condensers Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Synchronous Condensers Market by Cooling
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Synchronous Condensers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Cooling Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Synchronous Condensers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Synchronous Condensers Market Share
Analysis by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Synchronous Condensers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Synchronous Condensers Historic Market Review
by Cooling Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 45: Synchronous Condensers Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Cooling Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Synchronous Condensers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Synchronous Condensers Market in Russia by Cooling
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Synchronous Condensers Market Share Breakdown
by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Synchronous Condensers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type:
2020-2027
Table 50: Synchronous Condensers Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Synchronous Condensers Market Share
Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Synchronous Condensers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Synchronous Condensers Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Synchronous Condensers Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Synchronous Condensers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Cooling Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Synchronous Condensers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Synchronous Condensers Market Share
Analysis by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Synchronous Condensers Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Synchronous Condensers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Synchronous Condensers Market Share
Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Synchronous Condensers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Synchronous Condensers Historic Market Review
by Cooling Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 63: Synchronous Condensers Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Cooling Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Synchronous Condensers Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Synchronous Condensers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Synchronous Condensers Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Synchronous
Condensers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Synchronous Condensers Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Cooling Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Synchronous Condensers Market
Share Analysis by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Synchronous Condensers Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 71: Synchronous Condensers Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Synchronous Condensers Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Synchronous Condensers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Synchronous Condensers Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Synchronous Condensers Market by
Cooling Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Synchronous Condensers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: Synchronous Condensers Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Cooling Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Synchronous Condensers Market Share
Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Synchronous Condensers Market in Brazil by Cooling
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Synchronous Condensers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Synchronous Condensers Market Share
Analysis by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Synchronous Condensers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Synchronous Condensers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Synchronous Condensers Market Share Breakdown
by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Synchronous Condensers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 86: Synchronous Condensers Market in Rest of Latin
America by Cooling Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Synchronous Condensers Market
Share Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Synchronous Condensers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 89: Synchronous Condensers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Synchronous Condensers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Synchronous Condensers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 92: The Middle East Synchronous Condensers Historic
Market by Cooling Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 93: Synchronous Condensers Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Cooling Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Synchronous Condensers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Synchronous Condensers Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Synchronous Condensers Market Share Analysis
by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Synchronous Condensers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Synchronous Condensers Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Cooling Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Synchronous Condensers Market Share Breakdown
by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Synchronous Condensers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Synchronous Condensers Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Synchronous Condensers Market by
Cooling Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Synchronous Condensers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Synchronous Condensers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Synchronous Condensers Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Synchronous Condensers Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Cooling Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Synchronous Condensers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Synchronous Condensers Market
Share Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Synchronous Condensers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Synchronous Condensers Market in Africa by Cooling
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 111: African Synchronous Condensers Market Share
Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 58
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960225/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: