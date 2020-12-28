Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supercapacitor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global supercapacitor market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019. A supercapacitor, or ultracapacitor, refers to an electronic device used for storing large amounts of electrical charge. It consists of two metal plates that are coated with porous activated carbon and are immersed in an electrolyte made of positive and negative ions dissolved in a solvent. While it is being charged, ions from the electrolyte accumulate on the surface of each carbon-coated plate, thus storing energy formed between the particles. As compared to the traditionally used batteries, supercapacitors deliver stabilized power, handle more fluctuations and discharge cycles and have wide-ranging operating temperatures. As a result, they are commonly used in smartphones, laptops, electronic devices and automobiles that run on batteries and require rapid charging to function.
Significant growth in the electronics industry, along with the increasing requirement for energy-efficient equipment for solar and wind power systems, is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Furthermore, widespread product adoption by the automotive industry is providing a boost to the market growth. Supercapacitors are extensively used in automobiles for a smooth charge/discharge cycle used for on/off switching in the vehicle. In line with this, shifting consumer preference for electric and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles is also favoring the market growth.
Additionally, the increasing utilization of supercapacitors by the utility sector is acting as another growth-inducing factor. They are commonly used for generator bridging, ramping and regulation, primary frequency response, and voltage sag mitigation in microgrid monitoring and stabilization. Other factors, including the growing demand for consumer electronics with high battery requirements, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global supercapacitor market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global supercapacitor market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, module type, material type and end use industry.
Breakup by Product Type:
Breakup by Module Type:
Breakup by Material Type:
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AVX Corporation, Cap-XX Limited (Kyocera), Eaton Corporation PLC, Elna Co. Ltd. (Taiyo Yuden), Ioxus Inc. (XS Power Batteries), Kemet Corporation (Yageo Corporation), LS Mtron Ltd., Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Seiko Instruments Inc., Skeleton Technologies GmbH and Tesla Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Supercapacitor Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Electric Double-Layered Capacitors
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Pseudocapacitors
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Hybrid Capacitors
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Module Type
7.1 Less than 25V
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 25-100V
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 More than 100V
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Material Type
8.1 Carbon and Metal Oxide
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Conducting Polymer
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Composite Materials
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
9.1 Automotive and Transportation
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Consumer Electronics
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Power and Energy
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Healthcare
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 AVX Corporation
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Cap-XX Limited (Kyocera)
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.3 Eaton Corporation PLC
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Elna Co. Ltd. (Taiyo Yuden)
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Ioxus Inc. (XS Power Batteries)
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Kemet Corporation (Yageo Corporation)
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 LS Mtron Ltd.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Panasonic Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Seiko Instruments Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Skeleton Technologies GmbH
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Tesla Inc.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
