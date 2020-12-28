Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Produce Market By Structure, By Growing Mechanism, By Crop, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Produce Market is expected to witness market growth of 24% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



The demand for vertical farming industry is likely to surge rapidly during the foreseeable period, there is an increasing demand for organic food. Moreover, these farms composed of vertically stacked structure that reduces the need for additional land and construction activity. Furthermore, it also minimizes the intervention of machines that are required during conventional farming. Consequently, the vertical space is optimally utilized and there is a balance in energy use and these factors are contributing toward the growth of the vertical farming market. In addition to it, these facilities also involve various technologies that are helpful in growing plants artificially. The technologies used in this farming allow keeping track of plant growth that can further boost the market growth. Though, a very high initial investment is needed for setting the indoor vertical structure and also for setting up the irrigation and lighting systems. At the same time, the technologies that are involved in vertical farming are naive, which is anticipated to negatively impact the growth of the market. However, an increase in urban population and rising adoption of technology that is driven by agriculture are likely to provide beneficial growth opportunities for the market players of vertical farming.



Vertical farms that are set inside a building can have a large yield of vegetables for the huge customer base, rising the segment's sales revenue. Additionally, the building-based structure is able to accommodate a large variety of crops that is helpful in minimizing the cultivation cost owing to the economies of scale. The building-based farm structure is extensively accepted in China, Japan, and other Asian countries. It is also considered as one of the fastest-growing segments to generate revenue due to considerable investments in new building-based farm locations. Companies, like Badia Farms, AeroFarms, and Plenty Unlimited Inc., have the largest building-based vertical farms all across the world, and many other companies are ready to have a heavy investment in building-based large-scale farms. These farm operators mainly use aeroponics in order to cultivate crops, thus reducing consumption of water by 90% as compared to conventional outdoor agriculture.



Based on Structure, the market is segmented into Building-based and Shipping Container. Based on Growing Mechanism, the market is segmented into Hydroponics, Aquaponics and Aeroponics. Based on Crop, the market is segmented into Tomato, Leafy Greens (excluding lettuce), Bell & Chili Peppers, Cucumber, Strawberry, Lettuce & Herbs and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Toro Company, Valmont Industries, Inc., Lindsay Corporation, Orbia Advance Corporation (Netafilm Ltd.), Hunter Industries, Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Rubicon Water, Galcon Ltd., and Telsco Industries, Inc. (Weathermatic).



Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Produce Market by Structure

3.1 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Produce Building-based Market by Country

3.2 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Produce Shipping Container Market by Country



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Produce Market by Growing Mechanism

4.1 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Produce Hydroponics Market by Country

4.2 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Produce Aquaponics Market by Country

4.3 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Produce Aeroponics Market by Country



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Produce Market by Crop

5.1 Asia Pacific Tomato Vertical Farming Produce Market by Country

5.2 Asia Pacific Leafy Greens (excluding lettuce) Vertical Farming Produce Market by Country

5.3 Asia Pacific Bell & Chili Peppers Vertical Farming Produce Market by Country

5.4 Asia Pacific Cucumber Vertical Farming Produce Market by Country

5.5 Asia Pacific Strawberry Vertical Farming Produce Market by Country

5.6 Asia Pacific Lettuce & Herbs Vertical Farming Produce Market by Country

5.7 Asia Pacific Others Vertical Farming Produce Market by Country



Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Produce Market by Country

6.1 China Vertical Farming Produce Market

6.1.1 China Vertical Farming Produce Market by Structure

6.1.2 China Vertical Farming Produce Market by Growing Mechanism

6.1.3 China Vertical Farming Produce Market by Crop

6.2 Japan Vertical Farming Produce Market

6.2.1 Japan Vertical Farming Produce Market by Structure

6.2.2 Japan Vertical Farming Produce Market by Growing Mechanism

6.2.3 Japan Vertical Farming Produce Market by Crop

6.3 India Vertical Farming Produce Market

6.3.1 India Vertical Farming Produce Market by Structure

6.3.2 India Vertical Farming Produce Market by Growing Mechanism

6.3.3 India Vertical Farming Produce Market by Crop

6.4 South Korea Vertical Farming Produce Market

6.4.1 South Korea Vertical Farming Produce Market by Structure

6.4.2 South Korea Vertical Farming Produce Market by Growing Mechanism

6.4.3 South Korea Vertical Farming Produce Market by Crop

6.5 Singapore Vertical Farming Produce Market

6.5.1 Singapore Vertical Farming Produce Market by Structure

6.5.2 Singapore Vertical Farming Produce Market by Growing Mechanism

6.5.3 Singapore Vertical Farming Produce Market by Crop

6.6 Malaysia Vertical Farming Produce Market

6.6.1 Malaysia Vertical Farming Produce Market by Structure

6.6.2 Malaysia Vertical Farming Produce Market by Growing Mechanism

6.6.3 Malaysia Vertical Farming Produce Market by Crop

6.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Produce Market

6.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Produce Market by Structure

6.7.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Produce Market by Growing Mechanism

6.7.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Vertical Farming Produce Market by Crop



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 AeroFarms LLC

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.2.1 Geographical Expansions:

7.2 Agricool SAS

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.3 Badia Farms

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.1 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.1.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.4 Bowery Farming, Inc.

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.4.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.5 Bright Farms, Inc.

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.6 Gotham Greens Farms LLC

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.6.2.1 Geographical Expansions:

7.7 Infarm (Indoor Urban Farming GmbH).

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.8 Plenty Unlimited, Inc.

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.9 GrowUp Urban Farms Limited

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.10. Sky Greens (Sky Urban Solutions Holding Pte Ltd.)

7.10.1 Company Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9v2t22

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900