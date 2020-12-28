New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Microscopes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960218/?utm_source=GNW
5 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.5% over the period 2020-2027. Hospital, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$721 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Outpatient Settings segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $150.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR
The Surgical Microscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$150.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$203.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960218/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Surgical Microscope Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Surgical Microscopes Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Surgical Microscopes Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Hospital (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Hospital (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Hospital (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Outpatient Settings (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Outpatient Settings (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Outpatient Settings (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Surgical Microscope Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Surgical Microscopes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Surgical Microscopes Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 12: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Surgical Microscopes Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Surgical Microscopes Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 15: Canadian Surgical Microscopes Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surgical
Microscopes in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Japanese Surgical Microscopes Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 18: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Demand for Surgical Microscopes in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Surgical Microscopes Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Surgical Microscopes Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Surgical Microscope Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Surgical Microscopes Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Surgical Microscopes Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Surgical Microscopes Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Surgical Microscopes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 26: Surgical Microscopes Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: European Surgical Microscopes Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Surgical Microscopes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 29: French Surgical Microscopes Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Surgical Microscopes Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Surgical Microscopes Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Surgical Microscopes Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Demand for Surgical Microscopes in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Surgical Microscopes Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Surgical Microscopes Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Surgical Microscopes in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: United Kingdom Surgical Microscopes Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Surgical Microscopes Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Surgical Microscopes Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 42: Spanish Surgical Microscopes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Surgical Microscopes Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Surgical Microscopes Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 45: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Surgical Microscopes Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 47: Surgical Microscopes Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Surgical Microscopes Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Surgical Microscopes Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Surgical Microscopes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Surgical Microscopes Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Surgical Microscopes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Surgical Microscopes Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Surgical Microscopes Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Surgical Microscopes Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Surgical Microscopes Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Surgical Microscopes Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Surgical Microscopes Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 60: Indian Surgical Microscopes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Surgical Microscopes Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Surgical Microscopes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Surgical Microscopes in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Microscopes Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Surgical Microscopes Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 68: Surgical Microscopes Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Surgical Microscopes Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Demand for Surgical Microscopes in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Surgical Microscopes Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Surgical Microscopes Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Surgical Microscopes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 74: Surgical Microscopes Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Surgical Microscopes Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Surgical Microscopes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Surgical Microscopes Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Surgical Microscopes Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Surgical Microscopes Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Surgical Microscopes Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Surgical Microscopes Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Surgical Microscopes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 84: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Surgical Microscopes Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Surgical Microscopes Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Surgical Microscopes Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Surgical Microscopes Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 89: Surgical Microscopes Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Surgical Microscopes Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surgical
Microscopes in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Iranian Surgical Microscopes Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Surgical Microscopes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 95: Surgical Microscopes Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Surgical Microscopes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Surgical Microscopes in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Surgical Microscopes Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Surgical Microscopes Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Surgical Microscopes Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Surgical Microscopes Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Surgical Microscopes Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Surgical Microscopes Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Surgical Microscopes Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Surgical Microscopes Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 108: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960218/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: