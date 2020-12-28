New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Microscopes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960218/?utm_source=GNW

5 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.5% over the period 2020-2027. Hospital, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$721 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Outpatient Settings segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $150.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR



The Surgical Microscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$150.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$203.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advantest Corporation

Alcon, a Novartis Company

Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd.

ARI Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

BestScope International Limited

Carl Zeiss AG

Haag-Streit Holding AG

Leica Microsystems GmbH

Olympus Corporation

Seiler Instrument Inc.

Synaptive Medical

Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd.

Zumax Medical Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960218/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Surgical Microscope Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Surgical Microscopes Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Surgical Microscopes Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Hospital (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Hospital (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Hospital (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Outpatient Settings (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Outpatient Settings (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Outpatient Settings (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Surgical Microscope Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Surgical Microscopes Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Surgical Microscopes Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 12: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Surgical Microscopes Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Surgical Microscopes Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 15: Canadian Surgical Microscopes Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surgical

Microscopes in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Japanese Surgical Microscopes Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 18: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for Surgical Microscopes in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Surgical Microscopes Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Surgical Microscopes Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Surgical Microscope Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Surgical Microscopes Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Surgical Microscopes Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Surgical Microscopes Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Surgical Microscopes Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 26: Surgical Microscopes Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Surgical Microscopes Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Surgical Microscopes Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 29: French Surgical Microscopes Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Surgical Microscopes Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Surgical Microscopes Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Surgical Microscopes Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Demand for Surgical Microscopes in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Surgical Microscopes Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Surgical Microscopes Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Surgical Microscopes in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: United Kingdom Surgical Microscopes Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Surgical Microscopes Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Surgical Microscopes Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 42: Spanish Surgical Microscopes Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Surgical Microscopes Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Surgical Microscopes Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 45: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Surgical Microscopes Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 47: Surgical Microscopes Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Surgical Microscopes Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Surgical Microscopes Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Surgical Microscopes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Surgical Microscopes Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Surgical Microscopes Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Surgical Microscopes Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Surgical Microscopes Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Surgical Microscopes Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Australian Surgical Microscopes Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Indian Surgical Microscopes Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Surgical Microscopes Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 60: Indian Surgical Microscopes Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Surgical Microscopes Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: South Korean Surgical Microscopes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Surgical Microscopes in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Microscopes Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Surgical Microscopes Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 68: Surgical Microscopes Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American Surgical Microscopes Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Latin American Demand for Surgical Microscopes in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Surgical Microscopes Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Surgical Microscopes Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Surgical Microscopes Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 74: Surgical Microscopes Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Argentinean Surgical Microscopes Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Surgical Microscopes Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian Surgical Microscopes Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian Surgical Microscopes Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Surgical Microscopes Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Mexican Surgical Microscopes Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Surgical Microscopes Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Surgical Microscopes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 84: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Surgical Microscopes Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: Surgical Microscopes Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East Surgical Microscopes Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East Surgical Microscopes Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 89: Surgical Microscopes Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Surgical Microscopes Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surgical

Microscopes in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Iranian Surgical Microscopes Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Surgical Microscopes Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Surgical Microscopes Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Israeli Surgical Microscopes Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Surgical Microscopes in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Surgical Microscopes Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabian Surgical Microscopes Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Surgical Microscopes Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates Surgical Microscopes Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Surgical Microscopes Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Surgical Microscopes Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African Surgical Microscopes Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Surgical Microscopes Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 108: Surgical Microscopes Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960218/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001