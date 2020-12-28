New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Imaging Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960215/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.9% over the period 2020-2027. Image Intensifier C-arms, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flat Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $362.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Surgical Imaging Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$362.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$373.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Surgical Imaging Market - A Prelude
Neurosurgeries Account for Largest Share in Surgical Imaging
Market
Percentage of Deaths Due to Neurological Disorders for the
Years 2005, 2015 and 2030
Incidence of Adult Onset Brain Disorders in the US per Annum
Global Competitor Market Shares
Surgical Imaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Benefits of FPDS over Image Intensifiers Propels Growth of
Surgical Imaging Market
Bright Prospects for Surgical Imaging in Different Types of
Surgeries
Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries
Cardiovascular Surgeries
Gastrointestinal Surgeries
Projected Growth in Reimbursement Cuts on Analog Radiography
Systems Favors Demand for Surgical Imaging
Surge in Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts Market
Growth
Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Rising Demand for Data-Integrated Imaging Systems Augurs Well
for Surgical Imaging Market
Challenges
Increasing Challenges for Imaging Obese Patients
High Cost of Surgical Imaging Instruments: A Major Restraint
Innovations and Advancements
Product Overview
Surgical Imaging: Introduction
Surgical Imaging: By Technology
Image Intensifier C-arms
Flat Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Surgical Imaging Technology
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Image Intensifier
C-arms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Image Intensifier C-arms by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Image Intensifier C-arms
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Flat Panel
Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Flat Panel Detector C-arms
(FPD C-arms) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Flat Panel Detector
C-arms (FPD C-arms) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic &
Trauma Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Orthopedic & Trauma
Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic & Trauma
Surgeries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Neurosurgeries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Neurosurgeries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurosurgeries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiovascular
Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular Surgeries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular
Surgeries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Surgeries
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Surgeries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Surgical Imaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat
Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Surgical Imaging Technology
by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat Panel
Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat Panel Detector C-arms
(FPD C-arms) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Surgical Imaging Technology
by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries,
Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries,
Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat
Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat
Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat Panel Detector C-arms
(FPD C-arms) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries,
Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat
Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Imaging Technology
by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat Panel
Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat Panel Detector C-arms
(FPD C-arms) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Imaging Technology
by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries,
Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries,
Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat
Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: China Historic Review for Surgical Imaging Technology
by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat Panel
Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat Panel Detector C-arms
(FPD C-arms) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: China Historic Review for Surgical Imaging Technology
by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries,
Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries,
Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Surgical Imaging Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat
Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat
Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat Panel Detector C-arms
(FPD C-arms) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries,
Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat
Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: France Historic Review for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat
Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat Panel Detector C-arms
(FPD C-arms) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: France Historic Review for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries,
Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Surgical
Imaging Technology by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and
Flat Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat
Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat Panel Detector C-arms
(FPD C-arms) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Surgical
Imaging Technology by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma
Surgeries, Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries,
Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries,
Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat
Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Imaging Technology
by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat Panel
Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat Panel Detector C-arms
(FPD C-arms) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Imaging Technology
by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries,
Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries,
Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat
Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Surgical Imaging Technology by
Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat Panel Detector
C-arms (FPD C-arms) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat Panel Detector C-arms
(FPD C-arms) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Surgical Imaging Technology by
Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries,
Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries,
Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat
Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Surgical Imaging Technology
by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat Panel
Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat Panel Detector C-arms
(FPD C-arms) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Surgical Imaging Technology
by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries,
Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries,
Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat
Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat
Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat Panel Detector C-arms
(FPD C-arms) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries,
Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surgical
Imaging Technology by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and
Flat Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat
Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Imaging Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat Panel
Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surgical
Imaging Technology by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma
Surgeries, Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries,
Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Imaging Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries,
Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Surgical
Imaging Technology by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Imaging Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Surgical
Imaging Technology by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and
Flat Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat
Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Imaging Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat Panel
Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Surgical
Imaging Technology by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma
Surgeries, Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries,
Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Imaging Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries,
Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Surgical
Imaging Technology by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and
Flat Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat
Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Image Intensifier C-arms and Flat Panel Detector C-arms
(FPD C-arms) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Surgical
Imaging Technology by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma
Surgeries, Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries,
Gastrointestinal Surgeries and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Surgical Imaging
Technology by Application - Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
