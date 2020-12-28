New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Imaging Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960215/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.9% over the period 2020-2027. Image Intensifier C-arms, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flat Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $362.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Surgical Imaging Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$362.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$373.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

Eurocolumbus Srl

GE Healthcare

Genoray Co., Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

OrthoScan, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens AG

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Ziehm Imaging GmbH







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Surgical Imaging Market - A Prelude

Neurosurgeries Account for Largest Share in Surgical Imaging

Market

Percentage of Deaths Due to Neurological Disorders for the

Years 2005, 2015 and 2030

Incidence of Adult Onset Brain Disorders in the US per Annum

Global Competitor Market Shares

Surgical Imaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Benefits of FPDS over Image Intensifiers Propels Growth of

Surgical Imaging Market

Bright Prospects for Surgical Imaging in Different Types of

Surgeries

Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Projected Growth in Reimbursement Cuts on Analog Radiography

Systems Favors Demand for Surgical Imaging

Surge in Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts Market

Growth

Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rising Demand for Data-Integrated Imaging Systems Augurs Well

for Surgical Imaging Market

Challenges

Increasing Challenges for Imaging Obese Patients

High Cost of Surgical Imaging Instruments: A Major Restraint

Innovations and Advancements

Product Overview

Surgical Imaging: Introduction

Surgical Imaging: By Technology

Image Intensifier C-arms

Flat Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms)



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

