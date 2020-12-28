Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific LED Modular Display Market By Type (Outdoor and Indoor), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific LED Modular Display Market is expected to witness market growth of 14% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



The expanding need to display multiple information combined with the upcoming outdoor functions across the developed and developing economies is anticipated to boost the development of the market. The driven modular display can be considered as a flat panel display that incorporates the LEDs and the rest of the vital electronics, that is utilized as a video wall or a huge format display. They are mainly utilized for outdoor and indoor applications, for example, retail, outdoor games, and public spaces. Hence, expanding adoption of LED modular display across numerous applications, for example, retail stores, media, and marketing, air terminals/railways, sports and entertainment, control room, and halls, among others, will propel the development of the market.



Outdoor LED screens are especially intended to deliver information in an outwardly appealing style even in harsh ecological conditions, including extraordinary heat, dust, and rains. The significant is held by this segment during the forecast period due to its immense demand in advanced applications, for example, perimeter boards; arena screens scoreboards, marketing boards, and video walls. Furthermore, expanding outdoor functions, for example, games, music concerts, product launches, brand endorsements, and political gatherings are anticipated to propel the development of the segment.



The expanding adoption of LED modular displays across numerous applications, for example, retail stores, air terminals/railways, media, and marketing, sports and entertainment, theaters, and control rooms are foreseen to drive the market development over the forecast period. Besides, an expanding number of events which are help outdoor, for example, sports events, music concerts, product launches, brand endorsements, and political assemblies, to display live video, conventional marketing, dynamic content, and social media marketing. This is anticipated to boost the demand for LED modular display. Numerous organizations are utilizing advanced innovations, for example, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data to expand the engagement of customers. Retail stores utilize intelligent display that enables clients to try out the dresses in a virtual manner.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Outdoor and Indoor. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Sony Corporation, NEC Corporation, Barco NV, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Prismaflex International Group, Leyard Optoelectronic Co. (Planar Systems, Inc.), Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic Co Ltd., Pro Display, Yaham Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. and PixelFLEX.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type

Outdoor

Indoor

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Asia Pacific LED Modular Display Market, by Type

1.4.2 Asia Pacific LED Modular Display Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2017, Jun - 2020, Sep) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific LED Modular Display Market by Type

4.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor LED Modular Display Market by Country

4.2 Asia Pacific Indoor LED Modular Display Market by Country



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific LED Modular Display Market by Country

5.1 China LED Modular Display Market

5.1.1 China LED Modular Display Market by Type

5.2 Japan LED Modular Display Market

5.2.1 Japan LED Modular Display Market by Type

5.3 India LED Modular Display Market

5.3.1 India LED Modular Display Market by Type

5.4 South Korea LED Modular Display Market

5.4.1 South Korea LED Modular Display Market by Type

5.5 Singapore LED Modular Display Market

5.5.1 Singapore LED Modular Display Market by Type

5.6 Malaysia LED Modular Display Market

5.6.1 Malaysia LED Modular Display Market by Type

5.7 Rest of Asia Pacific LED Modular Display Market

5.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific LED Modular Display Market by Type



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Sony Corporation

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.1.4 Research and Development Expense

6.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.1.6 SWOT Analysis

6.2 NEC Corporation

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Analysis

6.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.2.6 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Barco NV

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Financial Analysis

6.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.4 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Financial Analysis

6.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.4.4 Research & Development Expense

6.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.4.6 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Prismaflex International Group

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Financial Analysis

6.5.3 Regional Analysis

6.5.4 Research & Development Expense

6.6 Leyard Optoelectronic Co. (Planar Systems, Inc.)

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.6.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.7 Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic Co Ltd.

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.8 Pro Display

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.9 Yaham Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.9.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.9.2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.10. PixelFLEX

6.10.1 Company Overview

6.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u0dee4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900