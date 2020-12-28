Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Grade (Electronic Grade, UHP Grade, and Standard Grade), End-user (Power and Energy, Electronics, Metal Manufacturing, Medical and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sulfur hexafluoride market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 95.62 million in 2019 to US$ 147.28 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.



Rising demand for sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) in the electronics industry is bolstering the growth of the market. Sulfur hexafluoride possesses excellent properties that make it compatible with electrical appliances. The thermal stability and high dielectric strength of sulfur hexafluoride offer outstanding cooling and insulating properties. The application of sulfur hexafluoride in the form of a dielectric medium in capacitors, switchgear, circuit breakers, and other electric appliances is a factor driving the growth of the sulfur hexafluoride market. Sulfur hexafluoride is chemically inert, nonflammable, nontoxic, and noncorrosive and it remains gaseous even at low temperature. This, in turn, rises the demand for sulfur hexafluoride in the electrical segment. Sulfur hexafluoride allows simplified designs of medium and high voltage switchgear owing to its size & weight reduction, reliable handling, and maintenance. Sulfur hexafluoride can also be used in place of other conventional dielectric providers enables space savings, low weight, and operational safety of the equipment, which is further driving the demand for sulfur hexafluoride. Several applications of sulfur hexafluoride in medical equipment is among the other factors expected to positively influence the demand for sulfur hexafluoride.



Based on grade, the standard grade segment led the sulfur hexafluoride market in 2019. Sulfur hexafluoride is perceived to be a nontoxic, inert, insulating, and cooling gas, which exhibits high dielectric strength and thermal stability. The production of better equipment with higher capacity and superior performance is possible by deploying the standard grade SF6, which is known to possess excellent electrical, thermal, and chemical properties. It is, therefore, considered ideal to be used in both high-voltage and medium-high voltage power circuit breakers as well as in transformers, transducers, high-voltage cables, particle and electron accelerators, x-ray equipment, and UHF transmission systems.



The standard grade SF6 is the most preferred form of sulfur hexafluoride in the power generation sector as it acts as an electrical insulator and is widely used in the production of high-voltage circuit breakers, switchgears and other power & energy generation purposes. Other than power and energy sector, SF6 finds application in medical technology as a contrast agent in ultrasonic examinations. They are also used in treatment of ophthalmology, pneumonectomy, and diseases of the middle ears. Rising incidence of such diseases have propelled the utilization of standard grade sulfur hexafluoride. With the surging demand for energy strongly driven by rapid population growth and industrialization, the focus has been shifted toward the use of renewable energy sources and specialty gases in the energy sector. This has bolstered the demand for standard grade sulfur hexafluoride across the APAC region.



Various emerging economies backed by massive industrial presence, huge population, and increase in disposable income are the major factors driving the growth of the sulfur hexafluoride market in APAC. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the APAC region is likely to get affected with respect to the economic growth. Although, China is the global manufacturing hub and leading raw material supplier for various industries, it is one the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak, followed by India, where all business operations are halted due to 10-week nationwide lockdown. Other leading manufacturing hubs, such as South Korea and Japan, are also facing significant impact of COVID-19 outbreak. Various initiatives, such as travel bans, business shutdowns, and lockdowns, were imposed by the governments across APAC, which is anticipated to affect the expected revenue generation and overall growth opportunities in APAC.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the APAC Sulfur Hexafluoride market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the APAC Sulfur Hexafluoride market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth APAC market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the Sulfur Hexafluoride market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection

3.2.2 Primary Interviews

3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation

3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis

3.2.5 Developing base number

3.2.6 Data Triangulation

3.2.7 Country level data



4. APAC Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 APAC PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. APAC Sulfur Hexafluoride Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Demand of Sulfur Hexafluoride from in Electronics Industry

5.1.2 Various uses of Sulfur Hexafluoride in Medical Equipment

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Environment and human hazards related to Sulfur hexafluoride

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 HDVC transmission adoption in developing nations

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Mitigating options pertaining to Sulfur hexafluoride emissions

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Sulfur Hexafluoride- APAC Market Analysis

6.1 Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Overview

6.2 APAC Sulfur Hexafluoride Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.1 Market Positioning - Key Market Players



7. APAC Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Analysis - By Grade

7.1 Overview

7.2 APAC Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Breakdown, By Grade, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Electronic Grade

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Electronic Grade in Sulfur Hexafluoride Market, Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 UHP Grade

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 UHP Grade in Sulfur Hexafluoride Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Standard Grade

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Standard Grade in Sulfur Hexafluoride Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. APAC Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Analysis - By End Users

8.1 Overview

8.2 APAC Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Breakdown, By End Users, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Power and Energy

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Power and Energy in Sulfur Hexafluoride Market, Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Electronics

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Electronics in Sulfur Hexafluoride Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Metal Manufacturing

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Metal Manufacturing in Sulfur Hexafluoride Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Medical

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Medical in Sulfur Hexafluoride Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Others in Sulfur Hexafluoride Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Sulfur hexafluoride Market - Country Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 APAC Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown, by Country

9.1.1.1 Australia Sulfur hexafluoride Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.1.1 Australia Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by Grade

9.1.1.1.2 Australia Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by End-User

9.1.1.2 China Sulfur hexafluoride Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.2.1 China Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by Grade

9.1.1.2.2 China Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by End-User

9.1.1.3 India Sulfur hexafluoride Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.3.1 India Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by Grade

9.1.1.3.2 India Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by End-User

9.1.1.4 Japan Sulfur hexafluoride Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.4.1 Japan Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by Grade

9.1.1.4.2 Japan Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by End-User

9.1.1.5 South Korea Sulfur hexafluoride Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.5.1 South Korea Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by Grade

9.1.1.5.2 South Korea Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by End-User

9.1.1.6 Rest of APAC Sulfur hexafluoride Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.6.1 Rest of APAC Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by Grade

9.1.1.6.2 Rest of APAC Sulfur hexafluoride Market Breakdown by End-User



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on APAC Sulfur Hexafluoride Market

10.1 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Company Profiles

11.1 Fujian ShaowuYongfei Chemical Co., Ltd.

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Financial Overview

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.2 SHOWA DENKO K.K.

11.2.1 Key Facts

11.2.2 Business Description

11.2.3 Products and Services

11.2.4 Financial Overview

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3 Chemix Gases

11.3.1 Key Facts

11.3.2 Business Description

11.3.3 Products and Services

11.3.4 Financial Overview

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4 Solvay S.A.

11.4.1 Key Facts

11.4.2 Business Description

11.4.3 Products and Services

11.4.4 Financial Overview

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5 Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd

11.5.1 Key Facts

11.5.2 Business Description

11.5.2.1 Products and Services

11.5.3 Financial Overview

11.5.4 SWOT Analysis

11.6 Air Liquide

11.6.1 Key Facts

11.6.2 Business Description

11.6.2.1 Products and Services

11.6.3 Financial Overview

11.6.4 SWOT Analysis

11.7 Iwatani Corporation

11.7.1 Key Facts

11.7.2 Business Description

11.7.3 Products and Services

11.7.4 Financial Overview

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Key Developments

11.8 Linde plc

11.8.1 Key Facts

11.8.2 Business Description

11.8.3 Products and Services

11.8.4 Financial Overview

11.8.5 SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Key Developments

11.9 Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

11.9.1 Key Facts

11.9.2 Business Description

11.9.3 Products and Services

11.9.4 Financial Overview

11.9.5 SWOT Analysis



12. Appendix

12.1 About the Publisher

12.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0hibf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900