New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surface Computing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960210/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.5% over the period 2020-2027.Flat Display, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 28.9% CAGR to reach US$80.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Curved Display segment is readjusted to a revised 35.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.3% share of the global Surface Computing market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 30% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 30.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Surface Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$25.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.2% and 27.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$25.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 230-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960210/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Surface Computing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Surface Computing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Flat Display by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Flat Display by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Flat Display by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Curved Display by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Curved Display by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Curved Display by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Two Dimensional
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Two Dimensional by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Two Dimensional by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Three Dimensional
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Three Dimensional by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Three Dimensional by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Entertainment by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Entertainment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Financial
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Financial Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Financial Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitality by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Hospitality by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitality by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region
- USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Surface Computing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing
by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Surface Computing by Type -
Flat Display and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Display and
Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing
by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Surface Computing by Vision -
Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
Vision - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two
Dimensional and Three Dimensional for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing
by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,
Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Surface Computing by End-Use -
Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services, Government,
Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Entertainment, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare,
Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Computing by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Surface Computing by Type -
Flat Display and Curved Display Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Display and
Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Computing by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Surface Computing by
Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
Vision - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two
Dimensional and Three Dimensional for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Computing by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial
Services, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Surface Computing by
End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,
Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Entertainment, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare,
Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing
by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Surface Computing by Type -
Flat Display and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Display and
Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing
by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Surface Computing by Vision -
Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
Vision - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two
Dimensional and Three Dimensional for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing
by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,
Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Surface Computing by
End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,
Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Entertainment, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare,
Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing
by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 68: China Historic Review for Surface Computing by Type -
Flat Display and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Display and
Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing
by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 71: China Historic Review for Surface Computing by Vision -
Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
Vision - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two
Dimensional and Three Dimensional for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing
by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,
Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 74: China Historic Review for Surface Computing by
End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,
Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Entertainment, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare,
Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Surface Computing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Computing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Surface Computing by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Computing by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Surface Computing by Type -
Flat Display and Curved Display Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Display and
Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Computing by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Surface Computing by
Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
Vision - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two
Dimensional and Three Dimensional for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Computing by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial
Services, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Surface Computing by
End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,
Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Entertainment, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare,
Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Computing by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 89: France Historic Review for Surface Computing by Type -
Flat Display and Curved Display Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Display and
Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Computing by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 92: France Historic Review for Surface Computing by
Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
Vision - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two
Dimensional and Three Dimensional for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Computing by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial
Services, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 95: France Historic Review for Surface Computing by
End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,
Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Entertainment, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare,
Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Computing by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Surface Computing by
Type - Flat Display and Curved Display Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Display and
Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Computing by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Surface Computing by
Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
Vision - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two
Dimensional and Three Dimensional for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Computing by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial
Services, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Surface Computing by
End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,
Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Entertainment, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare,
Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Computing by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Surface Computing by
Type - Flat Display and Curved Display Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Display and
Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Computing by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Surface Computing by
Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
Vision - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two
Dimensional and Three Dimensional for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Computing by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial
Services, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Surface Computing by
End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,
Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Entertainment, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare,
Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing
by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Surface Computing by Type -
Flat Display and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Display and
Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing
by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 119: UK Historic Review for Surface Computing by Vision -
Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
Vision - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two
Dimensional and Three Dimensional for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing
by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,
Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 122: UK Historic Review for Surface Computing by End-Use -
Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services, Government,
Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Entertainment, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare,
Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Computing by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surface Computing
by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface
Computing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Flat Display and Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Computing by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surface Computing
by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface
Computing by Vision - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Computing by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial
Services, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surface Computing
by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,
Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface
Computing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services, Government,
Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Computing by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surface Computing
by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 135: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surface
Computing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Flat Display and Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 136: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Computing by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surface Computing
by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 138: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surface
Computing by Vision - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Computing by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial
Services, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surface Computing
by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,
Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surface
Computing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services, Government,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960210/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: