New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surface Computing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960210/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.5% over the period 2020-2027.Flat Display, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 28.9% CAGR to reach US$80.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Curved Display segment is readjusted to a revised 35.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.3% share of the global Surface Computing market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 30.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Surface Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$25.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.2% and 27.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$25.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 230-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Apple, Inc.

eyefactive GmbH

Ideum Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nvision Solutions Inc.

Planar Systems, Inc.

Sensytouch, Inc.

Touchmagix Media Private Limited

Vertigo Systems GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960210/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Surface Computing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Surface Computing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Flat Display by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Flat Display by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Flat Display by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Curved Display by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Curved Display by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Curved Display by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Two Dimensional

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Two Dimensional by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Two Dimensional by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Three Dimensional

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Three Dimensional by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Three Dimensional by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Entertainment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Entertainment by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Entertainment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Financial

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Financial Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Financial Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Government by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitality by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Hospitality by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitality by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region

- USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Surface Computing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing

by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Surface Computing by Type -

Flat Display and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Display and

Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing

by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Surface Computing by Vision -

Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

Vision - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two

Dimensional and Three Dimensional for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing

by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,

Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Surface Computing by End-Use -

Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services, Government,

Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Entertainment, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare,

Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Surface

Computing by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Surface Computing by Type -

Flat Display and Curved Display Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Display and

Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Surface

Computing by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Surface Computing by

Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

Vision - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two

Dimensional and Three Dimensional for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Surface

Computing by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial

Services, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Surface Computing by

End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,

Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Entertainment, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare,

Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing

by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Surface Computing by Type -

Flat Display and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Display and

Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing

by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Surface Computing by Vision -

Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

Vision - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two

Dimensional and Three Dimensional for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing

by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,

Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Surface Computing by

End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,

Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Entertainment, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare,

Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing

by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 68: China Historic Review for Surface Computing by Type -

Flat Display and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Display and

Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing

by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 71: China Historic Review for Surface Computing by Vision -

Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

Vision - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two

Dimensional and Three Dimensional for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing

by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,

Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: China Historic Review for Surface Computing by

End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,

Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Entertainment, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare,

Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Surface Computing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surface

Computing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Surface Computing by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surface

Computing by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Surface Computing by Type -

Flat Display and Curved Display Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Display and

Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surface

Computing by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Surface Computing by

Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

Vision - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two

Dimensional and Three Dimensional for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surface

Computing by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial

Services, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Surface Computing by

End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,

Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Entertainment, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare,

Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Surface

Computing by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: France Historic Review for Surface Computing by Type -

Flat Display and Curved Display Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Display and

Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Surface

Computing by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: France Historic Review for Surface Computing by

Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

Vision - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two

Dimensional and Three Dimensional for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Surface

Computing by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial

Services, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: France Historic Review for Surface Computing by

End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,

Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Entertainment, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare,

Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Surface

Computing by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Surface Computing by

Type - Flat Display and Curved Display Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Display and

Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Surface

Computing by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Surface Computing by

Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

Vision - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two

Dimensional and Three Dimensional for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Surface

Computing by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial

Services, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Surface Computing by

End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,

Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Entertainment, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare,

Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Surface

Computing by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Surface Computing by

Type - Flat Display and Curved Display Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Display and

Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Surface

Computing by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Surface Computing by

Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

Vision - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two

Dimensional and Three Dimensional for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Surface

Computing by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial

Services, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Surface Computing by

End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,

Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Entertainment, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare,

Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing

by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Surface Computing by Type -

Flat Display and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat Display and

Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing

by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 119: UK Historic Review for Surface Computing by Vision -

Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

Vision - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two

Dimensional and Three Dimensional for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Surface Computing

by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,

Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 122: UK Historic Review for Surface Computing by End-Use -

Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services, Government,

Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surface Computing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Entertainment, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare,

Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surface

Computing by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surface Computing

by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface

Computing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flat Display and Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surface

Computing by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surface Computing

by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface

Computing by Vision - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surface

Computing by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial

Services, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surface Computing

by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,

Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface

Computing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services, Government,

Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Surface

Computing by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 134: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surface Computing

by Type - Flat Display and Curved Display Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 135: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surface

Computing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flat Display and Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 136: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Surface

Computing by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 137: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surface Computing

by Vision - Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 138: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surface

Computing by Vision - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Two Dimensional and Three Dimensional for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 139: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Surface

Computing by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial

Services, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 140: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surface Computing

by End-Use - Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services,

Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 141: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surface

Computing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services, Government,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960210/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001