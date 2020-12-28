Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Professional Cleaning Services Market in the U.S.- Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. professional cleaning services market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2021-2026.
The U.S. professional cleaning services market is experiencing growth on account of the increased popularity of "green cleaning technology." The use of sustainable washing agents, which include special chemicals, equipment, and techniques, is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Green products contain natural solutions and cleaners, which are safe and preferred for commercial end-users. Organic ingredients in the cleaning agents are harmless with health minimal effect on the human body. Green cleaning is an effective alternative, which employs chemicals. Efforts are consistently made by vendors to promote green methods as chemicals used in conventional procedures are polluting the air, water, and land. Hence, the dependency on green products, which are made up of natural, plant-based materials, is witnessing traction, thereby driving the demand for eco-friendly professional services.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. professional cleaning services market during the forecast period:
The study considers the present scenario of the U.S. professional cleaning services market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by service type, end-user, operations, geography. Disinfectants, which also include COVID-19 solutions, witnessed a sudden demand in 2020. The increased awareness of contagious diseases is likely is to drive the growth of the disinfectant segment during the forecast period. Powered by automated solutions such as artificial intelligence window cleaners, window, and facade cleaning services are expected to generate incremental revenue of approx. $4 billion by the end of the forecast period.
The increased interest in "green technology" is prompting the adoption of green cleaning services in commercial and educational centers. The outbreak of pandemics such as COVID-19 is driving the demand for sterilized wipes, disinfectants, microfiber cloths, and mops in surgical and clean rooms. Therefore, hospital and medical centers are expected to pose an absolute growth of 52% during the forecast period.
With the ease of restrictions and lockdowns, the demand from gyms and fitness centers is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period as the probability of cross-contamination is high in these places. Therefore, these centers are striving to maintain high standards of hygiene, thereby influencing the market growth.
A wide variety of reasons are responsible for the dominance of standard services in the US market. Floorcare services, window, restroom cleaning is carried out with conventional equipment and chemicals contributing to the growth of the segment in the US.
While the standard segment contributing over $55 billion in 2020, it is expected to lose its share on account of the increased lucrativeness of green technology during the forecast period. Moreover, increased hygiene and health awareness, pandemic outbreaks are projected to negatively influence the segment growth.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the future outlook and growth projections of the U.S. professional cleaning services market?
2. Which end-user segment is expected to account for the largest janitorial service market share by 2026?
3. What are the key factors that are likely to increase the global cleaning services market growth?
4. Who are the key players in the U.S. professional cleaning services market?
5. What major strategies are likely to be adopted by market players during the forecast period?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact of COVID-19 On Cleaning Services
7.3 Baby Boomers Driving Growth Among Residential End-Users
7.4 Franchising as a Successful Business Model
7.5 Importance of Client Communication Strategies
7.6 Future of Professional Cleaning Services In US
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increased Demand for Green Cleaning Services
8.2 Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic
8.3 Rise of Robotic and Automated Cleaners
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Significance of Franchising Model
9.2 Increased Preference for Specialized Services
9.3 Need For Higher Hygiene Standards in Co-Working Spaces
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Requirement for Certifications and Training
10.2 Operational Challenges in Cleaning Industry
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Service Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Floor And Carpet
12.4 Window And Facade
12.5 Furniture & Upholstery
12.6 Construction Cleanup
12.7 Pest Control
12.8 HVAC
12.9 Others
13 End-User
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
14 Commercial
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Corporate Offices
14.4 Hospitality
14.5 Hospitals and Medical Centers
14.6 Educational Institutions
14.7 Retail Outlets
14.8 SHOPPING MALLS
14.10 Gyms & Fitness Centers
14.11 Others
15 Residential
15.1 Market Overview
16 Industrial
16.1 Market Overview
17 Operation
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Standard
17.4 Green
18 Geography
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Geographic Overview
18.3 North-East
18.4 West
18.5 Mid-West
18.6 South
19 Competitive Landscape
19.1 Competition Overview
20 Key Company Profiles
20.1 ABM
20.2 Coverall North America
20.3 JAN-PRO Franchising INC
20.4 JANI-KING International INC
20.5 Servicemaster Clean
21 Other Prominent Vendors
21.1 Anago Cleaning Systems
21.2 Bonus Building Care
21.3 Cleannet USA
21.4 Pritchard Industries INC
21.5 Red Coats INC
21.6 Servpro
21.7 Stratus Building Solutions
21.8 Vanguard Cleaning Systems INC
21.9 Buildingstars
21.10 Steamatic
21.11 US Janitorial INC
21.12 AMERICA'S Janitorial Service
21.13 Image One USA
21.14 GDI Integrated Facility Services
21.15 Marclean USA
21.16 USSI
21.17 PRO Clean Janitorial Facility Services INC
21.18 MC Janitorial
21.19 Maid To Clean
21.20 GREEN'S Commercial Cleaning INC
22 Report Summary
22.1 Key Takeaways
22.2 Strategic Recommendations
23 Quantitative Summary
23.1 Market By Service Type
23.2 Market By End-User
23.3 Market By Operation
23.4 Market By Geography
24 Appendix
24.1 Abbreviations
