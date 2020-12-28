Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Professional Cleaning Services Market in the U.S.- Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. professional cleaning services market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2021-2026.



The U.S. professional cleaning services market is experiencing growth on account of the increased popularity of "green cleaning technology." The use of sustainable washing agents, which include special chemicals, equipment, and techniques, is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Green products contain natural solutions and cleaners, which are safe and preferred for commercial end-users. Organic ingredients in the cleaning agents are harmless with health minimal effect on the human body. Green cleaning is an effective alternative, which employs chemicals. Efforts are consistently made by vendors to promote green methods as chemicals used in conventional procedures are polluting the air, water, and land. Hence, the dependency on green products, which are made up of natural, plant-based materials, is witnessing traction, thereby driving the demand for eco-friendly professional services.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. professional cleaning services market during the forecast period:

Preference for Green Cleaning Services

Development in Robotic and Automated Cleaners

High Preference for Specialized Services

The study considers the present scenario of the U.S. professional cleaning services market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by service type, end-user, operations, geography. Disinfectants, which also include COVID-19 solutions, witnessed a sudden demand in 2020. The increased awareness of contagious diseases is likely is to drive the growth of the disinfectant segment during the forecast period. Powered by automated solutions such as artificial intelligence window cleaners, window, and facade cleaning services are expected to generate incremental revenue of approx. $4 billion by the end of the forecast period.



The increased interest in "green technology" is prompting the adoption of green cleaning services in commercial and educational centers. The outbreak of pandemics such as COVID-19 is driving the demand for sterilized wipes, disinfectants, microfiber cloths, and mops in surgical and clean rooms. Therefore, hospital and medical centers are expected to pose an absolute growth of 52% during the forecast period.



With the ease of restrictions and lockdowns, the demand from gyms and fitness centers is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period as the probability of cross-contamination is high in these places. Therefore, these centers are striving to maintain high standards of hygiene, thereby influencing the market growth.



A wide variety of reasons are responsible for the dominance of standard services in the US market. Floorcare services, window, restroom cleaning is carried out with conventional equipment and chemicals contributing to the growth of the segment in the US.



While the standard segment contributing over $55 billion in 2020, it is expected to lose its share on account of the increased lucrativeness of green technology during the forecast period. Moreover, increased hygiene and health awareness, pandemic outbreaks are projected to negatively influence the segment growth.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the future outlook and growth projections of the U.S. professional cleaning services market?

2. Which end-user segment is expected to account for the largest janitorial service market share by 2026?

3. What are the key factors that are likely to increase the global cleaning services market growth?

4. Who are the key players in the U.S. professional cleaning services market?

5. What major strategies are likely to be adopted by market players during the forecast period?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact of COVID-19 On Cleaning Services

7.3 Baby Boomers Driving Growth Among Residential End-Users

7.4 Franchising as a Successful Business Model

7.5 Importance of Client Communication Strategies

7.6 Future of Professional Cleaning Services In US



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increased Demand for Green Cleaning Services

8.2 Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic

8.3 Rise of Robotic and Automated Cleaners



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Significance of Franchising Model

9.2 Increased Preference for Specialized Services

9.3 Need For Higher Hygiene Standards in Co-Working Spaces



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Requirement for Certifications and Training

10.2 Operational Challenges in Cleaning Industry



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Service Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Floor And Carpet

12.4 Window And Facade

12.5 Furniture & Upholstery

12.6 Construction Cleanup

12.7 Pest Control

12.8 HVAC

12.9 Others



13 End-User

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview



14 Commercial

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Corporate Offices

14.4 Hospitality

14.5 Hospitals and Medical Centers

14.6 Educational Institutions

14.7 Retail Outlets

14.8 SHOPPING MALLS

14.10 Gyms & Fitness Centers

14.11 Others



15 Residential

15.1 Market Overview



16 Industrial

16.1 Market Overview



17 Operation

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Standard

17.4 Green



18 Geography

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Geographic Overview

18.3 North-East

18.4 West

18.5 Mid-West

18.6 South



19 Competitive Landscape

19.1 Competition Overview



20 Key Company Profiles

20.1 ABM

20.2 Coverall North America

20.3 JAN-PRO Franchising INC

20.4 JANI-KING International INC

20.5 Servicemaster Clean



21 Other Prominent Vendors

21.1 Anago Cleaning Systems

21.2 Bonus Building Care

21.3 Cleannet USA

21.4 Pritchard Industries INC

21.5 Red Coats INC

21.6 Servpro

21.7 Stratus Building Solutions

21.8 Vanguard Cleaning Systems INC

21.9 Buildingstars

21.10 Steamatic

21.11 US Janitorial INC

21.12 AMERICA'S Janitorial Service

21.13 Image One USA

21.14 GDI Integrated Facility Services

21.15 Marclean USA

21.16 USSI

21.17 PRO Clean Janitorial Facility Services INC

21.18 MC Janitorial

21.19 Maid To Clean

21.20 GREEN'S Commercial Cleaning INC



22 Report Summary

22.1 Key Takeaways

22.2 Strategic Recommendations



23 Quantitative Summary

23.1 Market By Service Type

23.2 Market By End-User

23.3 Market By Operation

23.4 Market By Geography



24 Appendix

24.1 Abbreviations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8twugc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900