A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 21 December 2020 to 23 December 2020:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 7,371 90,168,031 21 December 2020 240 12,851.5000 3,084,360 22 December 2020 240 12,727.9583 3,054,710 23 December 2020 240 12,629.4167 3,031,060 Total 21-23 December 2020 720 9,170,130 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 763 12,736.2917 9,717,791 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 8,854 109,055,951 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 29,480 384,194,737 21 December 2020 1,200 13,808.1125 16,569,735 22 December 2020 1,200 13,699.5250 16,439,430 23 December 2020 1,215 13,595.6667 16,518,735 Total 21-23 December 2020 3,615 49,527,900 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,314 13,700.6639 31,703,336 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 35,409 465,425,973

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 117,724 A shares and 505,988 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.11% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 28 December 2020



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

