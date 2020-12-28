ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 21 December 2020 to 23 December 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK		 
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)7,371 90,168,031 
21 December 202024012,851.50003,084,360 
22 December 202024012,727.95833,054,710 
23 December 202024012,629.41673,031,060 
Total 21-23 December 2020720 9,170,130
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*76312,736.29179,717,791
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)8,854 109,055,951
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)29,480 384,194,737
21 December 20201,20013,808.112516,569,735
22 December 20201,20013,699.525016,439,430
23 December 20201,21513,595.666716,518,735
Total 21-23 December 20203,615 49,527,900
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,31413,700.663931,703,336
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)35,409 465,425,973
         

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 117,724 A shares and 505,988 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.11% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 28 December 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

