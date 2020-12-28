Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 - United States PFAS Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A comprehensive analysis of the PFAS water and wastewater treatment equipment market for the United States including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2027.



The United States per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water and wastewater treatment equipment market is an emerging market. The market is competitive and is dominated by a few leading players holding significant market shares.



Market growth depends on several factors, especially legislation. The analyst has considered two different scenarios for market forecasts.



Scenario 1: Only certain states will adopt limits for PFAS. Scenario 2: Development of a national drinking water regulation by the EPA for PFAS by 2023. In scenario 2, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 10.0 percent between 2021 and 2027. In scenario 1, the market is expected to witness a slower growth rate.



The key drivers for this market include: State-by-state regulations for PFAS in drinking water, public outrage, the prevalence of PFAS contamination in drinking water, and EPA's action plan.



This report covers equipment sold for treating PFAS for the United States market. All equipment discussed is specifically used in drinking water, wastewater, and industrial water applications. This study captures the following information on the U.S.

PFAS water and wastewater treatment equipment market:

Market size, growth rate, revenue forecasts (2020-2027)

Growth drivers and restraints

Market data

Market share analysis

Market trends

Quotes by key industry participants

The base year for the study is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2020 until 2027.

Key Topics Covered:



I. Research Scope

II. Methodology

III. PFAS Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Executive Summary

a. Competitive Factors

b. Market drivers and restraints

c. U.S. Market Trends

IV. PFAS Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Market Drivers & Impact Analysis

V. PFAS Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Market Restraints & Impact Analysis

VI. PFAS Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Market Trends

a. Regulatory And Geographic Trends

b. Proven Technologies

c. Technology Advancement

d. Innovation

e. Pilot Studies

f. Business Models

g. Business Models- Rental

h. Competitive Landscape

VII. PFAS Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: United States Market Data

a. Revenue Forecast, Total, 2020-2027, Scenario 1

b. Revenue Forecast, Total, 2020-2027, Scenario 2

c. Market Share by Revenue, U.S., 2020

d. Market Shares by End User, By Revenue, U.S., 2020

e. Market Shares By Technology, By Revenue, U.S., 2020

f. Outright Vs. Rental, By Revenue, U.S., 2020

Companies Mentioned



Calgon Carbon Corporation

Carbon Activated Corporation

Clean Harbors Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Pall Corporation

US Ecology Inc.

