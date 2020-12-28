New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Submarine Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960196/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. SSK, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$693.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SSN segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $271.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Submarine Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$271.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$233.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
SSBN Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR
In the global SSBN segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$148.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$216.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$147.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 127-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960196/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Submarine Battery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Submarine Batteries Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Submarine Batteries Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Submarine Batteries Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: SSK (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: SSK (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: SSK (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: SSN (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: SSN (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: SSN (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: SSBN (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: SSBN (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: SSBN (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Submarine Battery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Submarine Batteries Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Submarine Batteries Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Submarine Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Submarine Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Submarine Batteries Historic Market Review
by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 18: Submarine Batteries Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Submarine Batteries: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Submarine Batteries Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Submarine Batteries Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Submarine Batteries Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Submarine Batteries Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Submarine Batteries Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Submarine Battery Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Submarine Batteries Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Submarine Batteries Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Submarine Batteries Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Submarine Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 29: Submarine Batteries Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Submarine Batteries Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Submarine Batteries Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: French Submarine Batteries Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Submarine Batteries Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Submarine Batteries Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Submarine Batteries Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Submarine Batteries Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Submarine Batteries Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Submarine Batteries Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Submarine Batteries Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Submarine Batteries: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Submarine Batteries Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Submarine Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 43: Rest of Europe Submarine Batteries Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 44: Submarine Batteries Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Rest of Europe Submarine Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 46: Submarine Batteries Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Submarine Batteries Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 48: Asia-Pacific Submarine Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 49: Rest of World Submarine Batteries Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Rest of World Submarine Batteries Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 51: Submarine Batteries Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 40
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960196/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: