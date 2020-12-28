New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Submarine Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960196/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. SSK, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$693.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SSN segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $271.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Submarine Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$271.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$233.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



SSBN Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR



In the global SSBN segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$148.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$216.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$147.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 127-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa Corporation

HBL Power Systems Ltd.

SAFT







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960196/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Submarine Battery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Submarine Batteries Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Submarine Batteries Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Submarine Batteries Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: SSK (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: SSK (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: SSK (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: SSN (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: SSN (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: SSN (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: SSBN (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: SSBN (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: SSBN (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Submarine Battery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Submarine Batteries Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Submarine Batteries Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 15: United States Submarine Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Submarine Batteries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canadian Submarine Batteries Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 18: Submarine Batteries Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Submarine Batteries: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Submarine Batteries Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Submarine Batteries Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Submarine Batteries Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Submarine Batteries Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Submarine Batteries Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Submarine Battery Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Submarine Batteries Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Submarine Batteries Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Submarine Batteries Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Submarine Batteries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 29: Submarine Batteries Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Submarine Batteries Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Submarine Batteries Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: French Submarine Batteries Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Submarine Batteries Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Submarine Batteries Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Submarine Batteries Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Submarine Batteries Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Submarine Batteries Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Submarine Batteries Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Submarine Batteries Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Submarine Batteries: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Submarine Batteries Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Submarine Batteries Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Submarine Batteries Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 44: Submarine Batteries Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Rest of Europe Submarine Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 46: Submarine Batteries Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Asia-Pacific Submarine Batteries Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 48: Asia-Pacific Submarine Batteries Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 49: Rest of World Submarine Batteries Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Rest of World Submarine Batteries Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 51: Submarine Batteries Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 40

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960196/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001