8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Graphene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 26.9% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Carbon Nanotube segment is readjusted to a revised 17.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $195 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.2% CAGR
The Stretchable Conductive Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$195 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$473.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.3% and 19.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.8% CAGR.
Silver Segment to Record 23.6% CAGR
In the global Silver segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$125.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$550.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$318.9 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 165-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Stretchable Electronics: An Introduction
Stretchable Conductive Material: Industry Overview
Photovoltaics Remain the Most Dynamic Market
While US Dominates the Market, Asia-Pacific Exhibits Highest
Growth
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Stretchable Conductive Material: Market Drivers and Restraints
Stretchable Circuits Giving Way to Flexible Electronics
Eutectic Gallium Indium Particles Embedded in Flexible Metal
Polymer Electronic Circuits Finds Usage in Soft Robotics,
Motion Sensors and Implantable Devices
e-Skins of Stretchable Materials Enable Fabrication of Flexible
Wearables
Stretchable Conducting Polymer Hydrogels Developed for tissue
engineering and implantable devices
Fractal Structured Silver Particles Embedded in PDMS Substrate
to Fabricate Flexible and Stretchable Conductor
Deformable Elastomeric Conductor Cable Provides Control over
Stiffness, Geometry and Impedance Threshold
Conductive Polymers Coating Technique Finds Usage in Conductive
Textiles ((eTextiles)
Stretchable Electronic Ink Offers Seamless Fusion with Fabrics
Select Technological Advancements and Innovations
Connecting Organic Transistors in Stretchable Circuits by
Adding Carbon Nanotubes to Stretchy Polymer
Self-Healing and Stretchable Conductive Wires
Integration of Stretchable Electrodes into supercapacitor
Powering Electronic Gadgets
Stretchable and Wearable IC to Bing IoT to Healthcare
Development of Stretchable Transistors from Semiconducting
Polymer DPP-TT
