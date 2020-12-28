New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stretchable Conductive Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960190/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Graphene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 26.9% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Carbon Nanotube segment is readjusted to a revised 17.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $195 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.2% CAGR



The Stretchable Conductive Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$195 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$473.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.3% and 19.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.8% CAGR.



Silver Segment to Record 23.6% CAGR



In the global Silver segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$125.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$550.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$318.9 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 165-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Advanced Nano Products Co., Ltd.

Applied Nanotech, Inc.

Indium Corporation

Lotte Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST)

North Carolina State University

Panasonic Corporation

Textronics, Inc.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

University of Houston

Vorbeck Materials Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Stretchable Electronics: An Introduction

Stretchable Conductive Material: Industry Overview

Photovoltaics Remain the Most Dynamic Market

While US Dominates the Market, Asia-Pacific Exhibits Highest

Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Stretchable Conductive Material Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stretchable Conductive Material: Market Drivers and Restraints

Stretchable Circuits Giving Way to Flexible Electronics

Eutectic Gallium Indium Particles Embedded in Flexible Metal

Polymer Electronic Circuits Finds Usage in Soft Robotics,

Motion Sensors and Implantable Devices

e-Skins of Stretchable Materials Enable Fabrication of Flexible

Wearables

Stretchable Conducting Polymer Hydrogels Developed for tissue

engineering and implantable devices

Fractal Structured Silver Particles Embedded in PDMS Substrate

to Fabricate Flexible and Stretchable Conductor

Deformable Elastomeric Conductor Cable Provides Control over

Stiffness, Geometry and Impedance Threshold

Conductive Polymers Coating Technique Finds Usage in Conductive

Textiles ((eTextiles)

Stretchable Electronic Ink Offers Seamless Fusion with Fabrics

Select Technological Advancements and Innovations

Connecting Organic Transistors in Stretchable Circuits by

Adding Carbon Nanotubes to Stretchy Polymer

Self-Healing and Stretchable Conductive Wires

Integration of Stretchable Electrodes into supercapacitor

Powering Electronic Gadgets

Stretchable and Wearable IC to Bing IoT to Healthcare

Development of Stretchable Transistors from Semiconducting

Polymer DPP-TT



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 57

